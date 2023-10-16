Grizzled Young Veterans Make Surprise Appearance At DPW Live 3

The Grizzled Young Veterans are officially back in action, making a surprise appearance for a match at DPW Live 3. James Drake and Zack Gibson appeared at the Deadlock Pro Wrestling event in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey on Sunday, answering an open challenge from the Workhorsemen. The GYV won the match, which was a Proving Grounds bout, and now have a future shot at the DPW Tag Team Championship.

The match marks the duo’s first since they entered free agency on Saturday.