GUNTHER Didn’t Appreciate Bret Hart’s Comments About Clash at the Castle, Says He Has ‘Nothing Nice’ To Say About Him

Earlier this year, Bret Hart spoke about being critical of last year’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, noting he was embarrassed to be watching it at ringside. Hart took issue with leg slaps wrestlers used, as well as the heavy chops. While he didn’t mention the match between GUNTHER and Sheamus by name that match featured the two chopping each other very hard. In an interview with The Bump (via Fightful, the Intercontinental Champion said that Hart was one of the best ever, but he has nothing nice to say about the man after his comments.

He said: “I think it’s obvious that, in-ring, he’s one of the best to ever do it. Very enjoyable. He was very popular in Germany and Austria. He was a big superstar there. I don’t forget, and that man sat at my match in Cardiff and was not mentioning nice things after that, so he’s not going to get anything nice with me. Too bad he’s not in the state anymore to settle this in the ring.”