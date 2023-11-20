GUNTHER Getting His Green Card, Thinks He’ll Be At Bash in Berlin

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, GUNTHER spoke about his status for WWE Bash in Berlin next year, noting that he believes he will be there. The Intercontinental champion said he’s trying to get his green card. It was previously reported that he can’t leave the US for six months as he is attempting to establish residency. Here are highlights:

On facing The Miz at Survivor Series: “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to being in the ring with one of the top stars of the past 10 years. I’m looking forward to proving myself against him. I’m not a typical WWE guy. I established and developed myself far away from WWE. Miz is different. He went through the WWE system, and he’s living proof of how effective the system is. He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers they’ve ever had. So it will be a clash of styles.”

On his physical transformation: “If I stay stagnant, I’ll fall behind. I always want to be one step ahead. No one ever told me to lose weight. I wanted to transform into something new.”

On Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns: “I don’t compare myself to either one of them. Seth is in a very difficult situation. There have been many titles in the wrestling world that were brand new and then disappeared. A new title is like a start-up–only one in ten is going to succeed. It’s a very difficult spot to be a newly crowned champion of a new title, which means you’re the one to have to put in the work to establish it and add some prestige to it. I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s one of the best we have. Roman is in a completely different category. He’s been champion for so long. Obviously, he’s not defending the title that often, but at this stage of the title run, he doesn’t need to. It should only happen a few times of the year, very special occasions. I’m in a completely different story establishing myself. That’s something the other two don’t need to do, and I’m working to enhance the legacy of the Intercontinental championship.”

On his status for Bash in Berlin: “I’m applying for my green card. During that process, you can’t leave the country for a little bit. But the PLE is in August. It should be over by then.”