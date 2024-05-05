GUNTHER Is Very Happy With How Intercontinental Title Reign Worked Out

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Wrestling Inc), GUNTHER looked back on his 666-day reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion and spoke about why he feels good about it. He is the longest-reigning champion in company history.

He said: “It feels very good. Looking back at it now, I’m very happy with how everything worked out. I think they gave me the freedom with it to do it my way, to a certain degree, and I’m very happy … people really found a liking in that — how I go about what I do in the ring and how I carry myself and how I carried the championship.“