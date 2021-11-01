wrestling / News
H2O Wrestling And FMW-E: Destiny Results: Atsushi Onita Defeats Matt Tremont
H2O Wrestling and FMW-E held their event Destiny last night on IWTV from the Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Ryan Redfield def. Adonis Valerio, Deklan Grant and GG Everson
* H2O Tag Team Championships: Kristian Ross & Chris Bradley (c) def. White Trash Forever (Bruce Grey & Tyler Voxx), Bobby Dempsey & Myke Quest and Jeff Cannonball & Terra Calaway
* H2O Hybrid Championship: Kennedi Copeland (c) def. Jenny Rose, Kasey Catal, Mickie Knuckles and Masha Slamovich
* Hideki Hosaka, BADBOY Hido & Danny Havoc Memorial Hardcore Rumble Match: Leatherface wins
* Team H2O (Devon Moore, Chuck Payne, Ron Mathis, Lucky 13, Jimmy Lyon & SHLAK) def. 44.OH! (Rickey Shane Page, Gregory Iron, Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly, Eric Ryan & Eddy Only)
* G-Raver & Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke & Marcus Mathers
* Double Hell Current Blast Deathmatch: Atsushi Onita def. Matt Tremont
Onita kicks Tremont onto the explosives and SETS OFF A FUCKING FIREWORKS DISPLAY
This was amazing #H2ODestiny pic.twitter.com/iFX0LobuUw
— MP aka MSP (@ExistedMP) November 1, 2021
FUCK #H2ODestiny pic.twitter.com/dq7sKzesY1
— We Need Wrestling (@WeNeedWrestling) November 1, 2021
EXPLODING FUCKING TUBE BUNDLE!
THE BURNS!!!#H2ODestiny pic.twitter.com/DAt2gfYT8m
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) November 1, 2021
EXPLODING TUBE #H2ODestiny pic.twitter.com/Oe32gylDMW
— Mac McMuffins #BDM (Mittens) (@NYINDYCMPUNKKID) November 1, 2021
