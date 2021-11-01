H2O Wrestling And FMW-E: Destiny Results: Atsushi Onita Defeats Matt Tremont

H2O Wrestling and FMW-E held their event Destiny last night on IWTV from the Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Ryan Redfield def. Adonis Valerio, Deklan Grant and GG Everson

* H2O Tag Team Championships: Kristian Ross & Chris Bradley (c) def. White Trash Forever (Bruce Grey & Tyler Voxx), Bobby Dempsey & Myke Quest and Jeff Cannonball & Terra Calaway

* H2O Hybrid Championship: Kennedi Copeland (c) def. Jenny Rose, Kasey Catal, Mickie Knuckles and Masha Slamovich

* Hideki Hosaka, BADBOY Hido & Danny Havoc Memorial Hardcore Rumble Match: Leatherface wins

* Team H2O (Devon Moore, Chuck Payne, Ron Mathis, Lucky 13, Jimmy Lyon & SHLAK) def. 44.OH! (Rickey Shane Page, Gregory Iron, Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly, Eric Ryan & Eddy Only)

* G-Raver & Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke & Marcus Mathers

* Double Hell Current Blast Deathmatch: Atsushi Onita def. Matt Tremont