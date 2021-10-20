wrestling / News
Hacksaw Jim Duggan In Hospital For Emergency Surgery
October 20, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Debra, the wife of Hacksaw Jim Duggan, revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is in the hospital for emergency surgery.
She wrote: “Back where we don’t want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra”
Back where we don't want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra pic.twitter.com/U7DmqIgE3U
— Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) October 20, 2021