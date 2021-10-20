wrestling / News

Hacksaw Jim Duggan In Hospital For Emergency Surgery

October 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mid-South Wrestling 6-16-1984 Jim Duggan

In a post on Twitter, Debra, the wife of Hacksaw Jim Duggan, revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is in the hospital for emergency surgery.

She wrote: “Back where we don’t want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra

