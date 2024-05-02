Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 5.1.24  

Rampage

Date: May 1, 2024

Location: Canada Life Center, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

It’s time for the second half of the double shot and that means we are probably going to drop down a little bit in importance. Odds are we’ll be seeing something from the end of Dynamite as well, as the Elite attacked Kenny Omega to end the show. I’m not sure how well that is going to go but Rampage can be all over the place. Let’s get to it.

We open with Kenny Omega down in the ring with FTR checking on him after an attack by the Elite to end Dynamite. Omega is taken out on a stretcher but gets attacked by the Elite again in the back. They shove the stretcher over and then order medics to check on Omega.

Jay White vs. Dante Martin

The Gunns, Darius Martin and Action Andretti are here too. Martin charges at him to start and hammers away with the fight heading outside. Back in and White stomps away in the corner but gets headscissored outside. Martin’s dive drops White again but a springboard is broken up back inside.

We take a break and come back with White grabbing a chinlock. That’s broken up and Martin hits a dropkick, setting up a springboard high crossbody for two. White wins a chop off and sends Martin to the apron, where he comes back in with the Nose Dive for a quick two. White has had it though and hits the sleeper suplex into the Blade Runner for the pin at 9:30.

Rating: C+. This was designed to be tied into the gauntlet match from last week but it didn’t exactly feel the same when you had Bullet Club Gold beating the Martins and Andretti on Collision. It also doesn’t help that Martin loses almost every singles match he’s in against any worthwhile opponent, which needs to change to make something like this more interesting.

Post match White helps him up and then lays him out with an implant DDT.

Deonna Purrazzo is sick of the lack of respect around here. Now she is starting to feel like herself though and if Thunder Rosa wants to make this personal, that works for her too.

Rush brags about his success and wants respect on his name.

Big Bill believes he has everything he needs to reach the top but he needs Chris Jericho’s guidance. Teach him. Jericho comes in and is happy to have retained the For The World Championship so now he’s ready to let Bill into the Jericho Vortex.

We look at Christian Cage being named #1 contender on Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland is ready to remind Cage who he is. They’ll talk next week and Swerve won’t be alone.

Rocky Romero vs. Kyle O’Reilly

They fight over wrist control to start with O’Reilly taking him down, only to have Romero pop back up for a staredown. Romero kicks him out to the floor for a suicide dive but O’Reilly grabs the cross armbreaker as we take a break. Back with the two of them exchanging kicks until O’Reilly runs him over with a hard clothesline. They go up top so Romero can grab a super Sliced Bread for a double knockdown. Neither can get very far with an arm hold but O’Reilly can get a rollup for the pin at 9:58.

Rating: C+. Another match that gets a bit of time and had good action in that time. The good thing is they didn’t overstay their welcome here, as it was a cold match with the two of them being thrown out there together. O’Reilly gets a win to make up for his Dynasty loss while Romero continues to be the guy you put out there to make someone else look strong.

Saraya and Harley Cameron aren’t happy with Mariah May losing earlier so Cameron will fight Toni Storm herself on Dynamite.

The Undisputed Kingdom does not like Tony Khan’s lack of respect of NECK STRONG. Roderick Strong promises to take out Will Ospreay at Double Or Nothing.

TBS Title: Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale is defending and it’s anything goes, falls count anywhere. Nightingale hammers away with a trashcan lid in the aisle to start and they fight into the crowd. Blue is sent into the barricade and they head back to ringside to continue the fast start. It’s already time to bring in the weapons but Nightingale’s flip dive off the apron only hits chair.

We take a break and come back with Nightingale Pouncing Blue down and putting a chair over her in the corner. The Cannonball is cut off with a chair shot to give Blue two and it’s time for the thumbtacks. They both go up and Nightingale grabs the swinging superplex for the crash into the tacks and a near fall. Blue gets in a shot of her own and grabs out a barbed wire board, because of course she did. That takes too long though and the Babe With The Powerbomb through the board retains Nightingale’s title at 10:43.

Rating: C+. It was a violent brawl, but this felt like having a hardcore match for the sake of having a hardcore match. Throw in the fact that Chris Jericho and Katsuyori Shibata had a hardcore match about an hour and a half ago and this didn’t have quite the same impact. That being said, Nightingale getting a win in a match like this on her own is a good thing and something she has been needing to do more often.

Results

Jay White b. Dante Martin – Blade Runner

Kyle O’Reilly b. Rocky Romero – Rollup

Willow Nightingale b. Skye Blue – Babe With The Powerbomb through a barbed wire board

