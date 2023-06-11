Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 6.9.23  

AEW Rampage

Date: June 9, 2023

Location: Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

We’re back to normal this week after last week’s rather interesting turn towards a bunch of other stuff. Forbidden Door has started to take shape and there is a good chance that we’ll hear more about it this week. In addition, we have a four way for a shot next week at the AEW Women’s Title. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Lucha Bros/Bandido vs. Big Bill/Ethan Page/Lee Moriarty

Fenix hurricanranas Page to start but Page is right back with one of his own. With that standoff, Bandido and Moriarty, the latter dancing, come in for a change. Bandido picks up the pace and snaps off a top rope corkscrew crossbody, followed by a hurricanrana of his own. Penta and Bill come in to complete the trilogy of showdowns. Bill isn’t impressed by CERO MIEDO so he pulls Penta out of the air.

Everything breaks down and Penta clears the ring but Bill breaks up the dive. The fight continues on the floor with Moriarty taking over on Bandido, followed by Bill choking Penta inside. We take a break and come back with Penta striking away, allowing the hot tag off to Bandido. That doesn’t exactly last long as Bill kicks him in the face and Page adds a powerslam for two. Bandido enziguris his way out of trouble and brings Fenix in to really clean house.

A superkick drops Fenix and the Bros kick Bill down. Bandido hits the big dive to the floor and the Bros kick away a lot more. Moriarty is back in with a discus forearm to Bandido but Fenix drops him with a rolling cutter. The spike Fear Factor plants Moriarty on the apron but Bandido’s moonsault hits raised boots. The Ego’s Edge is loaded up, only to have the Hardys come out to say they’re disappointed in him. He’s told to extend his Hardy sleeves, but the distraction lets Bandido hit the 21 Plex for the pin at 10:28.

Rating: B-. This is the kind of opening match that has worked forever and it did so again here. The fans are going to react to the flying and the flipping not matter what and you had three very good ones here. The former Firm are good enough for low level goons and if they stay around that area, everything should be fine.

QTV wants to be edgier on the way to Collision. Solo: “What if we buy the fans ice cream?” Or they could make an announcement that they have an announcement. Instead, they decide to give us a Collision preview.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Caleb Crush

Hobbs drops him ribs first onto the top rope to start and tosses him around a bit. The spinebuster finishes Crush at 1:09.

Arn Anderson says his son Brock will be ok but Christian Cage and Luchasaurus made a mistake. Wardlow agrees, but he’s ready for his match with Jake Hager on Dynamite.

Spanish Announce Project vs. Acclaimed/Billy Gunn

Caster’s rap is about the Denver Nuggets, Pride Month and Lauren Boebert (he’s not a fan of one of the three). Angelico tries to scissor with Bowens but misses three times in a row. A knee works a bit better but Bowens is right back up with a dropkick to send him into the corner. Serpentico comes in and is sent outside, with Luther quickly joining him.

Scissor Me Timbers his Angelico but Serpentico breaks up scissoring. Luther does as well and we take a break. In THIS match? Back with Gunn coming in to clean house but Angelico enziguris him down so Luther can get two. The Acclaimed come in for a kind of torture rack faceplant/enziguri combination to Luther. The Arrival and Mic Drop finish him off at 8:25.

Rating: C. Bit longer than it needed to be for Gunn and the Acclaimed to beat these goofs but at least they got to the right ending. I’m still not sure what is next for them but after losing the Trios Title shot, there isn’t much at the moment. The fans still seem interested in them so maybe they can find something new, but for now, this is about all they can be doing.

Dynamite recap.

Renee Young brings out Jeff Jarrett and company (Serpentico’s team can get a name but these guys just have one name after another) for a chat. Karen Jarrett cuts things off though and wants Aubrey Edwards out here right now. Cue Aubrey and Mark Briscoe, with Aubrey threatening violence. Briscoe says simmer down, but he has some bad news. AEW won’t sanction a Karen vs. Aubrey match, but he can get a mixed trios match, which has Dutt planning things out. We’ll have the Jarretts and Lethal vs. Aubrey/Briscoe and…..PAPA BRISCOE? That’s going to be bonkers and at least they’re not in the title picture anymore.

Video on the women’s four way.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyle Rose

For a Women’s Title match next week on Dynamite. It’s a brawl to start as Marina Shafir (Rose’s manager) comes in to choke Martinez. Hikaru Shida runs in to chase her off with the kendo stick as we take a break. Back with Baker shoving Rose off the top for a big crash to the apron and then the floor.

A Sling Blade gives Baker one on Martinez but Lockjaw is broken up by Rose. Baker and Sky superkick away at Rose before Baker kicks Skye down. Rose is back up with a chokeslam to Baker, with Martinez making the save this time. Baker’s Stomp hits Rose but Martinez kicks her to the floor. With Baker and Martinez on the floor, Blue grabs Code Blue for the pin and the title shot at 8:54. Baker’s “Huh, well what do you know about that?” look is rather good.

Rating: C+. Good enough here and it sets Blue up as the next victim for the Outcasts. The other positive thing about one of these matches is that you can have Blue get a win without hurting two of the other women in the match, with Baker being a prime example. Martinez being back is a nice boost as well, as having a veteran who can make anyone look better is always a plus. Fine enough main event and it sets up a Dynamite title match, which is all you can ask for here.

Results

Lucha Bros/Bandido b. Lee Moriarty/Big Bill/Ethan Page – 21 Plex to Page

Powerhouse Hobbs b. Caleb Crush – Spinebuster

Acclaimed/Billy Gunn b. Spanish Announce Project – Mic Drop to Luther

Skye Blue b. Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Mercedes Martinez – Code Blue to Rose

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.