Hall’s AEW Worlds End 2024 Review  

Worlds End 2024

Date: December 28, 2024

Location: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re at the end of the year and that means we should be in for a pretty big night. In this case, we have the semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic, which might as well headline the whole thing. Other than that, Jon Moxley is defending the World Title in a four way. Let’s get to it.

Zero Hour: Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey

We get a handshake to start before Storm grabs a headlock. Grey pulls her to the mat with an armbar and they hit the grappling. Back up and Storm hits a dropkick into a backbreaker for two but Grey rolls her up for the same. Back up and Grey hammers away in the corner as commentary talks about Storm’s taste in music. A dragon sleeper sends Storm over to the ropes and she comes back with a Thesz press. The hip attack in the corner sets up a PerfectPlex for two but Grey gets in a Blockbuster for the same. Grey loads up a suplex, only to get reversed into a small package to give Storm the pin at 6:54.

Rating: C. This was mainly a way to get Storm on the show, as she continues her road back to….I’m not sure what this is supposed to be at the moment. So far she’s acting like a rookie despite never having acted this star struck in her career. I’d assume it’s setting up a return to being Timeless, but I could go for seeing more of her like this (minus the rookie stuff) for a change, as it’s working well enough.

Zero Hour: QT Marshall vs. Jeff Jarrett

We get a pose off to start and the fans aren’t impressed with Marshall. Some right hands stagger Jarrett but he grabs a hiptoss. A clothesline to the floor lets Jarrett get in the strut and he mocks Marshall’s dance. Marshall hammers away and this a handspring kick to the face for two.

The sleeper is broken up with a belly to back suplex and an enziguri gives Jarrett two of his own. Marshall gets slammed off the top and a Sharpshooter….is broken up by Aaron Solo. Marshall’s Stroke gets two but Jay Lethal comes in to take the guitar from Solo. Jarrett is right back with the Stroke for the pin at 9:22.

Rating: C+. This is where Jarrett can shine, as he is still capable of wrestling a perfectly competent match. It’s not going to be anything flashy but there is always a place for a basic match on a show. Jarrett isn’t in a big featured spot and he did his thing here, beating up an annoying villain. There’s nothing wrong with that and the match went just fine.

Zero Hour: Top Flight/Outrunners vs. Murder Machines/Action Andretti/Lio Rush

Darius dropkicks Archer to start and is quickly sent into the wrong corner to start the beating. Cage comes in for some curls and a toss to drop Darius again. Rush and Andretti come in for a staredown with Top Flight and we settle down to Dante kicking Rush to the floor. Archer cuts off the ensuing dive so Dante clotheslines Rush for two instead. The Outrunners come in for some double atomic drops but Andretti gives Magnum a Regal Roll for two of his own.

Archer adds some running elbows in the corner and Cage cuts off a tag attempt. Magnum suplexes his way to freedom though and it’s Floyd coming in to clean house. A double suplex drops Cage and a double Mega Powers elbow hits Cage and Andretti. Everything breaks down and the Machines come in to wreck the humans. Rush tags himself in though and the Final Hour finishes Dante at 10:48.

Rating: C+. This is the kind of thing that works well on a Kickoff Show as it was fast paced and featured a variety of stars that could pop the crowd. The fans like the Outrunners no matter what they do and it was a good way to get things going. Rush getting the pin at least boosts he and Andretti up before their Tag Team Title shot, which is going to need some help.

Continental Classic Semifinals: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher blocks an early hurricanrana attempt but can’t hit a brainbuster. They both miss kicks to the head and Fletcher bails to the floor for an early breather. Back in and they trade chops in the corner until Ospreay clotheslines him out to the floor. There’s the required big dive but a hurricanrana off the steps is countered into a hard powerbomb to send Ospreay into the apron.

Fletcher stops to mock the fans and Ospreay is busted open bad off something. Back in and Fletcher kicks away at the cut, followed by some Kawada Kicks. A lawn dart into the buckle gives Fletcher two and egads that’s a lot of blood. Fletcher takes his time loading up a running knee and gets dropped by a hard clothesline. Ospreay hits a standing corkscrew moonsault for two and a standing Spanish Fly gets the same. Ospreay wants him to bring it so they trade chops, with Fletcher going down.

They both escape powerbombs and the Oscutter gives Ospreay two. A poisonrana drops Fletcher but he’s back up with a running forearm and they’re both down. They trade headbutts from their knees until Ospreay superkicks him out of the air. A rollup with ropes gives Fletcher two, followed by a superkick into the brainbuster. The Liger Bomb gives Fletcher two more but another brainbuster is countered into a hurricanrana. Ospreay grabs the Styles Clash for the pin at 16:32.

Rating: A-. These two beat the heck out of each other and odds are this sets up a trilogy match in Australia in February. Ospreay needed a win like this to set him up for something bigger down the line (as in later tonight) and he was wrestling like his old superhero self. Throw in the blood to make him feel like an even bigger underdog and this was a heck of an opener.

We get a quick recap of Ricochet vs. Kazuchika Okada in the other Continental Classic semifinal.

Continental Classic Semifinals: Ricochet vs. Kazuchika Okada

Non-title. The fans are rather behind Okada as Ricochet takes him into the corner to start. Okada does it right back and then runs him over with a running shoulder. A hard elbow puts Ricochet down and Okada looks out at the crowd in that less than interested look that he has. Okada sits Ricochet down, gets a running start, and slaps him in the back of the head for some applause.

Back up and Ricochet knocks him to the floor for the suicide dive and the confidence is up again. They get back inside where Ricochet can hit a running headbutt to the back but Okada isn’t pleased with being chopped. A DDT gives Okada two but Ricochet suplexes him down and hits a Lionsault for two of his own. Ricochet’s 450 misses and Okada gives him the White Noise onto the knee.

The Rainmaker is countered but Okada is back up with a dropkick. Vertigo gives Ricochet two and a nice looking shooting star press connects for the same. The Spirit Gun is loaded up but Ricochet stops to look at the fans for some reason, earning himself another dropkick. The Rainmaker sends Okada to later tonight at 13:28.

Rating: B. This wasn’t quite up to the level of the opener but it was a heck of a fight with Okada getting to do his usual stuff to cut Ricochet off. That being said, I’m not sure how smart it is to have Ricochet lose here when he has been on such a roll in recent weeks. Winning his League was a big deal, but losing to Okada in relatively quick fashion isn’t doing him any favors.

Post match Swerve Strickland comes out and congratulates Ricochet for getting as far as Swerve did last year. Ricochet promised to win though and Swerve promised to embarrass him if he didn’t win. Swerve is here to clean up Ricochet’s mess, so here is Prince Nana to throw toilet paper to the fans. Then the fans throw the toilet paper while Ricochet….stands there. Ok then.

The still very bloody Will Ospreay is getting checked out but says it doesn’t matter. He’s ready to win the title and wants the fans to help carry him through.

We recap Mariah May defending the Women’s Title against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight. May is rather mean and Rosa wants to beat her in her own match. May isn’t sure why we’re having this match and doesn’t like Rosa’s dad to make it more serious.

Women’s Title: Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May

May is defending in a street fight with falls counting anywhere and goes outside to mock Rosa’s father in the front row. This doesn’t go well for her as Rosa dives off the apron to start hammering away. They get inside with Rosa hitting a basement clothesline into a backsplash for two. May misses a dropkick and Rosa gets in a shot to the back before grabbing the first batch of weapons.

That’s enough for May to bail but she catches Rosa with a DDT on the stage for two. May throws some trashcans at her but Rosa gets in a shot to the face for two more. Rosa chokes with a chair and shouts about her dad (you never want to make things personal), with the delay letting May come back with a running knee. A spinning Death Valley Driver gives Rosa two and it’s time for the pinata. Naturally it is full of thumbtacks (that doesn’t seem safe) but May grabs May Day onto the tacks for two.

Hold on though as May heads outside and grabs Rosa’s father’s cane, which is enough of a delay for Rosa to come back and plant her on the floor for another near fall. May gets sent hard into the barricade and beaten with the cane before, naturally, it’s table time. A dropkick off of said table gets two back inside, meaning it’s time to choke May with a chain. It works so well that Rosa does it again, only for May to find a bag of dirt. Rosa is blinded and a piledriver through the table at ringside retains the title at 13:22.

Rating: B. This was the kind of brawl that you expect from AEW and it worked about as well as it could have. Rosa’s father being involved didn’t add much and I’m still not sure how much he needed to be there. It also didn’t help that there was no reason to believe Rosa was going to win with Toni Storm back, as Australia in February is looming over them.

We recap MJF vs. Adam Cole. MJF is back and Cole and all of his friends are trying to stop him. Their efforts here involve trying to take the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which hopefully ends the feud a year after it started.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Adam Cole

The Undisputed Kingdom is here too, guarding the Dynamite Diamond Ring at ringside. Cole jumps him to start and hammers away on the floor but it’s too early for the Panama Sunrise. MJF knocks him to the floor but stops to tell the fans to shut the F up. Cole is sent into various metal objects, allowing MJF to get in a little mockery of Cole’s posing. With Cole busted open, MJF bites away at the cut and we hit the chinlock.

Back up and a powerbomb backbreaker gives MJF two but Cole manages a Backstabber. The brainbuster onto the knee gets two but MJF is right back with a chop block to take out the leg. The leg is bent around the ropes and Cole goes down, meaning MJF can wrap it around the post. That takes too long though as MJF yells some more, allowing Cole to pull him into the post to bust MJF open as well.

Back in and Cole hammers away in the corner, setting up the Boom for two. They pull themselves up from the ropes and shout insults before going at it for the hockey fight style slugout. Cole gets the better of things but MJF pulls him down by the leg and grabs the Figure Four. With that broken up, MJF heads outside and sends himself into the steps, which he blames on the Undisputed Kingdom. The ejection ensues so Cole grabs the ring….and gets kicked low, allowing MJF to hit the Heatseeker to get the pin at 14:50.

Rating: B. It was a good fight and they felt like they went through a battle, but at the same time it didn’t exactly feel like a big blowoff. Instead, this felt like a way to keep the feud going, which has me worried. This feud hasn’t exactly been the best stuff AEW has done in recent months and unfortunately this has me worried that it is going to continue. MJF gets a win and continues driving the fans crazy, though hopefully he has a new target sooner than later.

Post match MJF loads up a chair but Roderick Strong runs in for the save. Kyle O’Reilly comes out as well and throws MJF back inside. A high/low cuts MJF down and everyone, including the Undisputed Kingdom, gets to pose together. That’s a heck of a pose after MJF beat Cole on his own.

We recap Powerhouse Hobbs challenging Konosuke Takeshita for the International Title. Hobbs was injured and the Don Callis Family forgot about him, so it’s time for revenge. That’s not the best way to present Hobbs, but at least he could get in some smashing.

International Title: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Takeshita is defending and Don Callis is on commentary. They slowly forearm it out to start and Hobbs wins an exchange of shoulders to send Takeshita outside. Hobbs slams him onto the apron a few times but Takeshita goes after the recently repaired knee to take over. Said knee is wrapped around the post, marking the second match in a row built around working on the leg. The leg is wrapped around the rope as Callis talks about his time in Japan.

Hobbs gets back up and hits a running crossbody, followed by quite the series of corner clotheslines. A running powerslam gets two but the knee gives out, a known side effect from running powerslams. Takeshita grabs his leg trap Tombstone for two and they trade standing clotheslines. A German suplex seems to wake Hobbs up and he snaps off another powerslam.

One heck of a clothesline gives Hobbs two but Takeshita hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for….one, sending Callis into a panic. They go up top together and Takeshita grabs a top rope superplex, only to charge into the spinebuster for two. Both of them head up again, with Hobbs managing a super powerslam. Hobbs takes off his own knee brace, allowing Takeshita to hit him in the face. Takeshita grabs a guillotine choke, setting up Raging Fire for the pin at 15:45.

Rating: B. They beat each other up rather well again, but the finish was pretty flat. Hobbs threw everything he could at him and then lost in the end when Takeshita just choked him out and beat him with the finisher. That’s not the most interesting way to go, but again, it feels like Takeshita is being saved for a major showdown at Wrestle Dynasty or Grand Slam, which again isn’t leaving much for this show.

Kazuchika Okada is going to beat Will Ospreay like his little brother. B****.

We recap Mercedes Mone defending the TBS Title against Kris Statlander. Mone beat her last month in a close match and now we’re having a rematch.

TBS Title: Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone

Mone is defending and gets powered down to start, meaning it might be time to think of a new strategy. A running headscissors doesn’t work either as Statlander snaps off a cartwheel but Mone armdrags her to the floor. Mone sends her into the steps but gets dropped onto the apron. A powerslam into a backbreaker into a fall away slam has Mone rocked and they go up top.

Mone manages to knock her onto the apron for a big crash and the running knees in the corner make it even worse. The top rope Meteora is countered into a powerbomb though and they’re both down. One heck of a running knee into rolling Chaos Theory drops Mone for two but she’s back with a springboard tornado DDT for the same. Mone hits about eight Amigos and the fans chant for Eddie Guerrero, which is exactly what a villain in a match should be doing.

The frog splash gives Mone two but she misses the running knees in the corner, allowing Statlander to hit a package piledriver for two. They forearm it out and head outside, where the Mone Maker plants Statlander. For some reason Mone breaks up the countout and goes after the leg, which gets tied up in the ring structure.

Statlander taker her boot off and hits an F5 onto the apron, followed by a regular one in the ring for two. Mone knocks her off the top and hits a sitout Tombstone on the apron for a nine on the floor. Back in and Mone’s STF sends Statlander to the apron and an ankle lock has to be broken up as well. Back up and Mone spins her around into an arm trap cradle for the pin to retain at 25:10.

Rating: B-. Well that was lengthy and not in the best way. I was rolling my eyes rather hard at the things Mone was kicking out of near the end and it was hard to believe that Statlander would beat the biggest star in the history of ever. It didn’t help that this was the third straight match where the villain was working on the leg, because doing the same thing over and over is cutting edge stuff.

Statlander gets a big ovation.

Continental Classic/Continental Title: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Okada is defending and Ospreay still has blood on his chest, as a shower was apparently out of the question. Okada backs him up to the ropes to start and does the slaps to the chest, earning himself a knock out to the floor. Ospreay jumps onto the barricade but comes back so Okada can hit him with a DDT. A second DDT on the floor lets Okada take him back inside for the mocking kicks to the face as Ospreay has lost the bandage on his head.

Ospreay is back up with a dropkick and an elbow to the face gets two. Okada dropkicks him off the top, interrupting commentary’s New Japan recap. A kick to the face lets Ospreay hit a quick Oscutter off the barricade, followed by a regular one back inside. The Styles Clash is countered into the White Noise onto the knee and Okada’s top rope elbow connects. The Rainmaker is countered into the Styles Clash for two, only for the Rainmaker to connect for the same.

Ospreay can barely stand up but manages to reverse another Rainmaker into a Spanish Fly for two more. Stormbreaker gets another near fall, setting up the Hidden Blade attempt. That’s ducked under but the Rainmaker is countered as well, only for another Rainmaker to finish Ospreay at 19:15.

Rating: A-. Yeah this was another great one, with that last forty five or so seconds being outstanding. Ospreay felt like he was fighting from underneath for most of the match and it made for an excellent fight with both of them working hard near the end. I wanted to see how this was going to end, with Ospreay feeling more like he got caught rather than got beat.

That’s it for this year’s Continental Classic and while it wasn’t quite as exiting as last year’s, it was still rather good. That being said, it’s also the second year when someone defending the title coming in leaves as the champion, which in this case puts us right back where we were when it started. There’s nothing wrong with having a series of great matches, but after last year’s titles being unified for all of three months and now Okada just retaining, it doesn’t feel like the most impactful tournament in the world.

Post match Christopher Daniels comes out to say that he is no longer an EVP, but this man is. Cue Kenny Omega to present Okada with the title and stare him down (with the All In: Texas banner between them).

We recap the World Title match. Jon Moxley is defending and the challengers are fighting for the soul of AEW, whatever that means this week.

AEW World Title: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

Moxley, with Marina Shafir, is defending and bails to the floor to start, with Cassidy diving onto him. All three challengers go after him at once and the chase goes into the crowd as Schiavone is wondering about a countout. The Death Riders pop up to brawl with brawl with Page and White, leaving Moxley to take over on Cassidy.

We pause for Cassidy to put his hands in his pockets, allowing Page and White to come hold Moxley for the Orange Punch. Cassidy is put through the announcers’ table, leaving the other three to brawl inside. Page and White fight to the floor with page getting the better of things, allowing him to go back inside to face Cassidy. White breaks that up and gives Cassidy a cutthroat suplex. Moxley (bleeding from the back of his head) is back up and shrugs off Cassidy’s PK to give him a cutter.

Page and Moxley slug it out but all four get back in for a four way knockdown. We hit the parade of finishers until Moxley gets Orange Punched, only for Page to pull the referee. Page gives Moxley the Deadeye but Wheeler Yuta breaks up the Buckshot Lariat. The second attempt works but Cassidy rolls Page up for two. White is back in with the Blade Runner to Moxley for two with Yuta making the save. Another Blade Runner hits Shafir but Moxley is there with the Death Rider to pin White and retain at 15:40.

Rating: B. This was pretty much non-stop action from start to finish but dang the “there are too many Death Riders” trope didn’t help things. It was hard to imagine that Moxley was losing here and then he just wins again to keep this whole thing going. I never bought Moxley as being in danger throughout the build to the match and then the match didn’t change that feeling whatsoever. Good action, but it felt like a countdown to Moxley retaining.

Post match the beatdown is teased but FTR…and Adam Copeland come in for the save. FTR takes out the Death Riders and Copeland stares Moxley down. A spear drops Moxley and Copeland puts on the crossface with the bar of the chair. Castagnoli pulls Moxley to the floor so Copeland grabs the mic. After it doesn’t work to start, Copeland says that Rated FTR are coming for everything to end the show. I’m not buying Copeland as the big savior, but at least it’s a fresh match with an A list star.

Results

Toni Storm b. Leila Grey – Small package

Jeff Jarrett b. QT Marshall – Stroke

Murder Machines/Action Andretti/Lio Rush b. Top Flight/Outrunners – Final Hour to Dante

Will Ospreay b. Kyle Fletcher – Styles Clash

Kazuchika Okada b. Ricochet – Rainmaker

Mariah May b. Thunder Rosa – Piledriver through a table

Maxwell Jacob Friedman b. Adam Cole – Heatseeker

Konosuke Takeshita b. Powerhouse Hobbs – Raging Fire

Mercedes Mone b. Kris Statlander – Arm trap cradle

Kazuchika Okada b. Will Ospreay – Rainmaker

Jon Moxley b. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page and Jay White – Death Rider to White

