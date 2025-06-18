Hall’s NXT Review – 6.17.25  

NXT

Date: June 17, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

We’re less than a month away from the Great American Bash and it might be time to start getting things ready for the show. Last week, Oba Femi beat Jasper Troy in a heck of a hoss fight, meaning he’s going to need a fresh challenger. Other than that, Blake Monroe is going to be signing her contract this week so let’s get to it.

The opening video looks at Jacy Jayne being unhappy over being called the most beatable champion in NXT. As a result, Ava has set up a tournament for the title shot at Evolution.

Evolution Eliminator: Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker

Hail jumps her from behind during Parker’s entrance and they get inside for the opening bell. Parker hammers away but Hail takes it outside again to ram Parker into the apron. Back in and an exploder suplex gets two on Parker, who is right back with a sidewalk slam for the same. The chinlock goes on and Parker actually pulls her back down to cut off the comeback attempt.

Back up and a snap suplex into a reverse snap suplex gives Parker two but Hail knocks her to the floor again. This time Parker is sent hard into the steps and we take a break. We come back with Hipnotique missing, allowing Hail to grab the Kimura. Parker powers up to drive her into the corner but Hail grabs it again. Parker does tap…but the referee doesn’t see it, leaving Hail to let go anyway. The distraction lets Parker hit Hipnotique for the win at 9:15.

Rating: C+. I rather like that ending, as it’s not something you see very often (Undertaker used it against Brock Lesnar once). Parker being smart to go with the athleticism should serve her well and hopefully this is another step towards the top of the card. She has a long way to go, but at least she got a win here.

Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura and Elijah are ready to beat up First Class and Trick Williams. Elijah leaves and Hank & Tank come in to say Briggs/Inamura have a title shot coming to them. Oba Femi comes in and gets into a quick staredown with Trick Williams (who of course just happened to be there).

Blake Monroe finds the perfect dress for her contract signing.

Evolution Eliminator: Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan

Legend shoves her down to start as commentary talks about Sensational Sherri. Jordan is back up with some rapid fire kicks, including a basement superkick. A headlock keeps Jordan in control and she snaps off a running hurricanrana. Legend gets sent outside and we take a break. Back with Legend blocking a sunset flip and blasting Jordan with a pump kick.

An Argentine backbreaker keeps Jordan in trouble but she manages to escape with a Codebreaker. Jordan nails another kick and nips up with Sliced Bread setting up a Five Star for two. One Of A Kind is broken up though and Legend tries a belly to back superplex. That’s reversed into a high crossbody but the 450 hits knees. Legend’s over the back faceplant finishes Jordan at 9:56.

Rating: C+. I’m a bit surprised by the result, but more than that I’m rather surprised that I’m happy about it. Legend’s transformation from…whatever she was before to what she is now is quite impressive as she has figured out quite a few things out. That has turned her into someone who has a lot of promise and I want to see where she goes from here. Jordan should be fine, but I’m not sure what is next for her.

We recap the downfall of the D’Angelo Family and Luca Crusifino being somewhere in the middle.

Tony D’Angelo is tired of waiting on Crusifino and will see him in the ring.

Here is D’Angelo for a chat. He says as the Don, you have to be ready for everything no matter what. That’s what got him in trouble with Stacks, but now he wants to talk to Crusifino right now. Cue Crusifino, who wants to know if this is what we’re doing. D’Angelo asks what happened with Crusifino and Stacks in the desert.

Crusifino says he was kidnapped and had his phone stolen but then Stacks let him go. He didn’t attack Stacks at Battleground because he didn’t know what to do. D’Angelo flat out asks him whose side he’s on but before he can answer, here is Stacks, with some goons, to interrupt.

Stacks talks about D’Angelo not trusting Crusifino and how Crusifino knows what to do next. The goons and Stacks hit the ring with D’Angelo and Crusifino fighting them off, but Crusifino swings at Stacks and hits D’Angelo….by mistake? Stacks certainly approves. That’s a nice touch, as it’s the kind of thing that could actually happen and it worked well.

AJ Francis says KC Navarro is injured and can’t wrestle in tonight’s six man, but Wes Lee will take his place. Trick Williams eventually approves.

We go back to the Chase U classroom, where Kale Dixon has questions but Andre Chase tells him to adjust. Dixon walks out and Uriah Connors goes with him.

The Vanity Project congratulates Ethan Page for hurting Ricky Saints. Cue Saints, who says he’ll be cleared next week. The Project laughs at him but Ashante Thee Adonis comes in to mock him, with a match seeming likely.

Wren Sinclair hasn’t talked to Charlie Dempsey, though Tavion Evans Heights apparently wants out of the team. Je’Von Evans wants him out as well, so Dempsey says Heights and Evans can fight for Heights’ freedom. That was quite the messy way to set up the match.

Blake Monroe has photos taken.

Elijah/Yoshiki Inamura/Josh Briggs vs. AJ Francis/Wes Lee/Trick Williams

The injured KC Navarro and the rest of High Ryze are here with the villains. Lee kicks away at Inamura to start but said kicks are shrugged off, allowing the tags off to Briggs and Francis. Briggs gets a boot up in the corner and it’s off to Williams, who gets clotheslined by Elijah. The Old School knee gives Elijah two but Williams kicks him in the chest. Everything breaks down and Lee’s flip dive is pulled out of the air.

Francis gets planted and splashed as we take a break. Back with Inamura fighting out of a crossface chickenwing but getting caught with a spear for two. Lee adds a slingshot hilo for two more but Inamura gives him a very spinning slam. Briggs comes in to clean house, followed by Elijah unloading on Williams in the corner. Everything breaks down and Lee accidentally takes Williams out. Inamura’s top rope splash finishes Williams at 11:03.

Rating: B-. This was the big six man tag and I’m not sure if really lived up to the hype. In theory this should set up Inamura as Williams’ next challenger, and if that means seeing Inamura getting kicked in the face, I can live with the idea. Other than that, Francis is getting the hang of being a big man and Lee was fine enough to fill in for Navarro. Not a bad match, but kind of underwhelming.

Sol Ruca and Zaria are ready for tonight, with Tatum Paxley following them.

Stevie Turner, Ava and Robert Stone are in the back when Luca Crusifino and Tony D’Angelo come in. D’Angelo wants Crusifino to face Stacks next week but Ava says no….because Stacks is getting a Heritage Cup shot. Stacks’ consigliere already signed off on it, which has D’Angelo all the angrier.

Evolution Eliminator: Zaria vs. Izzi Dame

Sol Ruca and the rest of the Culling are here too. Dame kicks her in the face to start and they slug it out until Zaria gets two off a suplex. Back up and Dame powers her into the corner so Zaria grabs a choke to lift Dame into the air. We take a break and come back with Dame blocking a German suplex.

Instead Zaria is sent into the corner and a slam gives Dame two. A chokeslam gives Dame two more but Zaria pops up with the clotheslines. Now the German suplex can connect but cue Tatum Paxley to grab Ruca. That’s enough of a distraction for Dame to hit a Sky High for the pin at 8:23.

Rating: C. Zaria takes another loss, but this one did at least seem to be designed to set up something for her with Paxley going forward. That should eventually lead to the split with Ruca, which is a logical way for them all to go. Dame winning is fine as the four way will need someone to take the fall and it’s not like she has a ton of status to lose.

Josh Briggs says Yoshiki Inamura should get a TNA Title shot but Inamura wants Briggs to have it instead. Inamura will go after the NXT Title instead.

Evolution Eliminator: Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace

The early grappling goes nowhere to start so Vice grabs a running headscissors to send her flying. Vice fires off the kicks and hits the running hip attack in the corner as we take an early break. Back with Vice charging into a boot in the corner so Grace grabs a Death Valley Driver for two. The Vader Bomb is countered into a triangle choke though, with Grace having to powerbomb her way to freedom. The Juggernaut Driver is blocked so Grace takes her up top, where Vice pulls grace down by the arm for two. Grace suplexes her down though and grabs the Juggernaut Driver for the pin at 8:37.

Rating: B-. This was the power vs. striking and that’s a simple format which worked well here. Grace winning makes sense as she has been close to the title picture for a long time now. Vice very well could get back there and had a great showing at Worlds Collide, but Grace is the better pick at the moment.

So it’s Parker vs. Legend vs. Dame vs. Grace for the title shot. We recap the four matches.

Zaria yells at Tatum Paxley but Izzi Dame comes in to say Zaria and Sol Ruca aren’t her real friends anyway. Dame wouldn’t leave her out of Tik Tok videos.

Noam Dar is ready to defend the Heritage Cup against Stacks next week.

Here is Ava for Blake Monroe’s contract signing. Monroe comes out to say she has been waiting to jump into bed with the talent in that locker room. The spotlight is on her now and she signs, which brings out Fatal Influence. They don’t like Monroe, with Jacy Jayne calling her the new flavor of the month. The brawl is on and Monroe is sent though a table. That’s kind of a weird way to present the new star but it seems to set Monroe up for a big feud right out of the box. Also seemingly not as a heel, which is a weird way to go.

We run down next week’s show to wrap it up.

