Hall’s Ring Of Honor TV Review 4.27.23  

Ring Of Honor

Date: April 27, 2023

Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Nigel McGuinness

This show continues to interest me, though the recent changes to AEW’s TV schedule interest me more. With the likely announcement of a two hour Saturday show and the possible elimination of Dark: Elevation (neither of which are confirmed yet), the Ring Of Honor taping schedule could be shaken up in a big way. Maybe that starts here so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Athena vs. Lady Frost

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if Frost wins or survives the ten minute time limit, she gets a future title shot. Athena grabs a headlock to start but misses a dropkick. Frost gets sent face first into the mat to cut her right back off though, allowing Athena to hit a backbreaker. A kick to the head staggers Athena but Frost takes too long loading up the moonsault, allowing Athena to pull her back down. Frost kicks her in the head again but the moonsault only sends Athena over to the ropes. A hard forearm gives Athena the pin at 5:13.

Rating: C. Frost got some offense in here and she has a unique enough look that she could be something if she is given the chance. Athena continues to rack up wins but I’m not sure who could be going after the title at this point. The good thing is that she doesn’t appear on AEW and actually does feel like an ROH exclusive as opposed to a good chunk of the other stars.

Post match Athena sends her into the title, as she has a history of doing.

The Kingdom doesn’t like Top Flight and Action Andretti so vengeance is sworn. They built the original Ring Of Honor and they’re going to take respect from anyone who doesn’t give it to them.

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Infantry

Vance knocks Bravo into the corner to start and hits some running clotheslines. A spinebuster and full nelson draw in Dean for a save but Vance beats both of them up at once. Rush comes in for the Bull’s Horns and the pin on Bravo at 2:59. Total and complete destruction with Vance looking good.

Best Friends vs. Joe Ocasio/Mookie Summers

I support anyone named Mookie. Ocasio knocks Trent into the corner to start but a running shot to the face puts Ocasio down. Some forearms to the face have Ocasio in trouble and Chuck sends him into the barricade. Back in and it’s off to Summers, who gets caught with a pop up powerbomb. Everything breaks down and Chuck hits some piledrivers. A Doomsday knee to the face finishes Summers at 2:45.

Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

Prince Nana is here with Cage, who drives Ruffin into the corner for some shoulders to the ribs. Ruffin’s tornado DDT is cut off but he knees his way out of a suplex. The high crossbody is pulled out of the air though and a World’s Strongest Slam, with curls, plants Ruffin. The F5 is countered into a DDT though and a springboard cutter drops Cage. Not that it matters as Cage hits a powerbomb backbreaker and something like a Texas Cloverleaf makes Ruffin tap at 3:16.

Rating: C. Not quite total dominance but you put someone Ruffin’s size in there to make Cage look good. That’s what the power moves did for Cage and the match was a fun destruction (eventually) as a result. Ruffin has a certain charisma to him that makes him easy to cheer and it was on display here, making this better than I would have expected.

Dark Order vs. Trustbusters

It’s Evil Uno/Stu Grayson for the Dark Order and Sonny Kiss/Jeeves Kay (with Slim J) for the Trustbusters. Hold on though as here is the Righteous for a distraction, meaning Grayson gets jumped from behind. Kidd comes in for the flipping slap in the corner but Uno suplexes his way to freedom. The tag brings in Grayson to clean house, including a springboard flipping Swanton to Kay. A toss sitout powerbomb drops Kiss and a running kick into a piledriver finishes Kay at 3:20.

Rating: C. Now that’s how I like my Trustbusters: a short match with them getting beaten up and not talking. The Dark Order is always going to pop the crowd so it makes sense to throw them out there like this. The Righteous stuff is still kind of weird, but dropping from whatever Grayson was doing on Dynamite/Rampage to this is quite the fall.

A serious Christopher Daniels is upset by not being able to win a title, but wants one more shot at Samoa Joe and the TV Title. He’s ready to fight.

Diamante vs. Skye Blue

They trade shoulders to no avail to start and an exchange of rollups gets a bunch of near falls. Blue misses a running boot in the ropes though and gets neckbreakered over the middle rope. Diamante starts in on the back but charges into a boot in the corner. A high crossbody gives Blue two and a running knee rocks Diamante for two. They head to the apron for a forearm off until Diamante hits a German suplex. Diamante slips out of Skyfall but Blue reverses into a cradle for the pin at 4:56.

Rating: C+. This got a little more time and it was nice to see Blue getting in a surprise pin. Blue is someone else who could become a bigger deal down the road and having her win matches like this is going to help her. Good short match here, as I try to figure out how Diamante never became a bigger star.

Post match Athena comes out and stomps Blue’s hat.

Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty

Big Bill is here with Moriarty. Romero chops away to start and hits a knee to the back for two. Moriarty sends him outside though and stops to dance, allowing Bill to get in a few shots. It’s time to start in on Romero’s hand but they fight over wrist control. A springboard tornado DDT gets Romero out of trouble and he hits some forever lariats.

Moriarty is back with a tiger driver 18 into the Border City Stretch, meaning a rope break is needed. A Bill distraction doesn’t work, as Romero grabs the running Sliced Bread #2 for two. Bill breaks up a springboard though and chokeslams Romero on the apron to give Moriarty the pin at 8:00.

Rating: C+. Romero continues to be someone who I just don’t get. He’s talented and he’s successful, but I’ve never really gotten the appeal. It was an entertaining match and they had a good back and forth fight, but “Bill interferes and Moriarty wins” isn’t exactly the most inspiring way to finish the match.

In the back, Romero wants Moriarty in a Pure Rules match next week.

Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian

They trade rolls/flips/misses to start until Christian is sent outside and taken down. Back up and Christian hits a spear on the apron, followed by the big flip dive over the top. Back in and a handspring kick to the head hits Loco but he’s fine enough to counter a hurricanrana into a sitout powerbomb for two. Loco takes him up top for a flipping slam and a near fall but gets caught with a super poisonrana. That and a springboard 450 finishes Loco at 6:15.

Rating: B-. Take two guys and let them go nuts for a bit. It’s something that has worked well for years and it is what they did here to some nice success. Christian and Loco are guys who can do a lot in the ring while also making the other look good. I could see Christian going somewhere in the near future, though being on Ring Of Honor is only going to get him so far.

Respect is shown to end the show.

