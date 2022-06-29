Hall’s WWE NXT Review – 6.28.22  

NXT

Date: June 28, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Vic Joseph

It’s the go home show for the Great American Bash and that means it is time for the big push towards the show. Most of the card is already set, including the NXT Title match main event, so we should be in for a good one. Odds are we get a little more from Legado del Fantasma and the D’Angelo Family, even if the Family is now down a member. Let’s get to it.

Katana Chance/Kayden Carter vs. Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade

The winners get a Tag Team Title shot next week. Cora and Carter start things off with a lockup until Jade grabs a wristlock. That’s broken up and Jade is sent into the corner, setting off a chop exchange. Chance comes in and rolls Jade down, allowing her to get in a smiling pose. Perez comes in to roll Chance up for two before working on the armbar. It’s off to Carter for some forearms to the chest and two of her own.

Everything breaks down and Perez clears the ring, only to have Carter cut off the dive. Perez gets sent outside and we take a break. Back with Chance getting two on Perez, who fights up and brings Jade back in. Jade runs Carter over for two before handing it back to Perez. Carter kicks her down without much trouble and but Jade breaks up the 450/neckbreaker combination. Pop Rox finishes Chance at 13:47.

Rating: C+. It might not have been a classic but this set up next week’s title match as well as it needed to. Both teams are starting to gel and while the division is still little more than three teams, it is nice to have someone fighting over a chance at the titles. Chance and Carter still don’t get to the belts, and the longer they wait, the less sure I am that they are going to.

Joe Gacy and the Dyad invades Diamond Mine practice and gives them a sales pitch. That isn’t happening, but a six man tag is on for tonight.

Toxic Attraction isn’t sweating Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade next week. Mandy Rose isn’t worried either so here is Nikkita Lyons saying she’s coming for the title.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

Vinci works on the arm to start but Jiro pops up. The jacket punches are shrugged off and Vinci snaps off a German suplex, followed by one heck of a chop. More jacket punches don’t work as Vinci hits a heck of a springboard tornado DDT, prompting some HOLY CENSORED chants. The sitout Last Ride finishes Jiro at 2:59. Vinci’s offense looks good, and if he moves on from the low level opponents soon, he could be just fine.

Post match, Vinci says the Great American Bash isn’t happening without him.

We look at Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen winning the vacant NXT UK Tag Team Titles last week.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are happy with getting the title back. Grayson Waller comes up and gets some stuff signed, which certainly doesn’t seem nefarious.

Here are Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with Fallon Henley. They’re very happy with the title win but when Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter (the former champions who had to vacate the titles due to Smith’s injury) are ready to go, their shot is waiting on them. Jensen thanks Briggs for believing in him, but now it’s time to drink some beer. Cue Pretty Deadly to cut them off though because they don’t like their British titles being spoiled by Americans. Threats are made and the fight is on, with the champs clearing the ring without much trouble.

Video on Bron Breakker.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance rant about their loss and don’t like people staring at them.

Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

They lock up to start with Hartwell having to fight out of a wristlock. Some armdrags have Hartwell in control and the armbar has James down. That’s broken up and James drives in a shoulder into the ribs in the corner. A bodyscissors doesn’t last long as Hartwell fights up with some shots to the face. Pretty Savage misses though and James grabs a rollup (with quite the stretch to get a foot on the rope) for the pin at 3:53.

Rating: C-. Pretty quite and to the point match here as Hartwell can’t quite get anything going while James gets a win, especially with cheating. Not exactly a great match, but NXT seems to be working on rebuilding the women’s division and James could be part of that. Now just go somewhere with her and build on that potential.

Tony D’Angelo seems to have murdered Two Dimes by having him thrown into a river. Then Santos Escobar calls to laugh at D’Angelo for not winning the North American Title last week, so D’Angelo throws his phone into the river too.

Wes Lee is ready for Trick Williams next week.

Joe Gacy/Dyad vs. Diamond Mine

Gacy headlocks Strong to start but Strong is back with a chinlock. With that broken up, Dy comes in and gets taken into an armbar, allowing the tag off to Brutus. Dy is dropped and Julius comes in to suplex Brutus onto him. That’s enough for Dy to be sent outside for a pep talk from Gacy. Back in and Dy takes Julius down and puts on the chinlock before handing it off to Ad.

The front facelock has Julius in trouble but he powers up into a suplex. Triple suplexes have Diamond Mine in control and we take a break. Back with Gacy getting two on Brutus before handing it back to Ad. Gacy does a handstand in the corner and then hits a release Rock Bottom for two.

A neckbreaker drops Brutus again but he gets out of the chinlock without much trouble. Brutus gets over and brings Julius back in to clean house, or at least until Strong tags himself in. Strong and Julius argue, leaving Brutus to break up Gacy’s handspring elbow. Dy and Ad trade places and it’s the double elevated DDT to finish Strong at 13:58.

Rating: C. It is kind of astounding to see how uninteresting and boring Gacy and company are every time they are on this show. Now we are probably going to have to see more of them too because the Dyad is probably getting a title shot. The Creeds are starting to mesh that much better, but enough of Gacy being all culty.

Post match the rest of Diamond Mine yells at Roderick Strong.

Trick Williams is ready for Wes Lee, but Carmelo Hayes doesn’t know anything about a title defense against Grayson Waller. Remember him signing things earlier tonight? One of them was a contract. Ok that was kind of clever.

Lash legend cuts off a medical update on Alba Fyre and says Fyre is on the shelf permanently.

Sanga and Xyon Quinn get in a fight before their scheduled match.

Roderick Strong yells at Diamond Mine for not listening to him. The result: Strong/Damon Kemp vs. the Creeds next week.

Xyon Quinn vs. Sanga

It’s a brawl to start with Quinn hitting a boot to the face. Sanga runs him over with a shoulder and a clothesline sends Quinn outside. Back in and Sanga drops him onto the turnbuckle and then does it again for a bonus. Quinn fights back and knocks him into a sleeper, which is broken up with a ram into the corner. Sanga hits a clothesline, setting up a chokeslam for the pin at 5:09.

Rating: C. Sanga wasn’t anything as Grayson Waller’s bodyguard but he has become something a bit more interesting during this singles run. He is a big guy with a unique look who can do a basic enough power match. Build him up and let someone take him out down the line, then have him do whatever. That’s a fine enough idea, even if it meant Quinn had to lose here again. I’ve given up on him, but that doesn’t make it easier.

Video on Cameron Grimes getting his NXT Title shot against Bron Breakker next week.

We see another Wendy Choo dream, this time looking at her tormenting Tiffany Stratton over the last few weeks. Then she wakes up and goes to brush her teeth, where we hear her thoughts telling herself that she is NOT stupid. Then she looks at the camera and says she’ll beat Stratton next week.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Mandy Rose

Non-title and the rest of Toxic Attraction is here too. Lyons powers her around to start and hits a running splash in the corner. Rose gets sent outside in a heap and we take an early break. Back with Rose hammering away and working on the recently injured knee. Lyons gets in some shots of her own but a choke is broken up. A running clothesline drops Rose though and a release German suplex gives Lyons two. Rose comes back with a shot to the face and a missile dropkick, only to miss the running knee. That’s enough for Toxic Attraction to come in for the DQ at 8:58.

Rating: C-. This was another good example of Lyons not working so well in a longer match. She punches a lot but doesn’t seem to have much in the way of in-depth offense. I get why WWE wants to push her, but there is a pretty firm limit on how far she seems likely to go at the moment. Odds are she’ll get the title sooner than later though and that shouldn’t be a surprise.

Post match the beatdown is on until Cora jade and Roxanne Perez make the save.

Solo Sikoa rants to Apollo Crews about his loss to Grayson Waller last week. Xyon Quinn comes in and has a chat with Crews about potential. Crews doesn’t see much for Quinn’s future.

JD McDonagh is coming.

Great American Bash rundown.

Wade Barrett brings out Cameron Grimes and Bron Breakker for a chat. Breakker tells Barrett that they have this so the two of them can talk about how Grimes has nothing to lose. Grimes says that it’s another title defense for Breakker and if he loses, he’s off to Raw and Smackdown. If he loses, he’s probably on Summerslam. Grimes is betting everything he has on beating Breakker and that’s what makes them different.

That’s because Grimes doesn’t have a backup plan, which is similar to Breakker, because THIS is his backup plan. Breakker wanted to be in the NFL but since that didn’t work, he called his famous daddy and got into WWE. That doesn’t work for Breakker, who promises to send grimes to the moon and then spear him in half. Grimes isn’t impressed and promises to keep getting up.

Breakker promises to keep spearing him down so Grimes can need Ted DiBiase to tell him what to do again. Grimes mentions Rick Steiner again and the fight is on, with Breakker missing a hard charge into the corner. Grimes sends him into it again and the turnbuckle breaks. Breakker’s arm is hurt, with Grimes looking concerned, only to switch to being happy to end the show. Grimes going borderline evil without going over the line is good, though it’s still hard to believe that he has any kind of a chance against Breakker next week.

Results

Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade b. Kayden Carter/Katana Chance – Pop Rox to Chance

Giovanni Vinci b. Ikemen Jiro – Sitout Last Ride

Kiana James b. Indi Hartwell – Rollup with foot on the rope

Joe Gacy/Dyad b. Diamond Mine – Double elevated DDT to Strong

Sanga b. Xyon Quinn – Chokeslam

Nikkita Lyons b. Mandy Rose via DQ when Toxic Attraction interfered

