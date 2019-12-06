Hawke’s Top 10 ROH Matches of the Decade

This article is “sponsored” by the only AEW podcast. There are no others.

10. Kevin Steen vs. Tyler Black – 7/24/2010

2010 saw a real shift in how Ring of Honor approached booking their world champions. Instead of multiple defenses in a weekend, the company generally only did one (if that). I understood the reasons for changing philosophies (the idea was to make each defense more special), but the consequence of doing that (when they were starting to build their years around the four main iPPVs) was that it made it painfully obvious that the house show title matches were not going to result in title changes. This is all a long way of saying that these were starting behind the eight ball. They made it work though. They took their time and slowly got more fans invested they had every single one in the palm of their pocket by the end. While that does make for the most exciting match wire to wire, it is a more impressive accomplishment in some ways. Tyler actually ended up making Steen tap out to the sharpshooter to win (which made sense given that they were stealing each other’s moves in the match). (****)

After the match, we saw Steen talking to Corino on the phone. He talked about they “got him.” The idea being that feuding with Kevin Steen finally caused Tyler to turn heel.

9. The Decade vs. Jonathan Gresham & Corey Hollis – 2/25/2015

Corey Hollis and Jonathan Gresham were scheduled to have a singles match, but they ended up teaming against BJ Whitmer and Adam Page when The Decade interfered. Hollis declined to use the chair that Page offered him, and BJ decided it was time to attack. Hollis and Gresham were having a solid little match that I would like to see continued one day.

I liked how Hollis and Gresham decided *they* wanted the tag match instead of the regular roster members making the call or some authority figure. That gave them agency which always makes them more interesting than your typical outside-the-company undercarders or just going the Teddy Long route. Hollis of course called The Decade bitches though, which kind of nullifies the interesting part. You take what you can get though. ANYWAY, this was a great tag match. The pre-match angle was brilliant and really gave everyone in the match a reason to be there and a reason for the crowd to care about who won. Every step of the match was executed well, with Gresham’s hot tag and fire late in the match being the two best moments. (Gresham might have genuinely applied the best ankle lock that I have ever seen late in the match. The production crew also deserves credit for capturing it perfectly. You will understand what I mean when you see it.) ROH will likely not have many matches better than this all year. The only way this could have been better was if Hollis/Gresham managed to win the match, but who could have anticipated them getting as over as they did. I am at a loss for words at how great this ended up being. Gresham and Hollis deserved to get many more opportunities in the company after this performance. (****)

8. Kazuchika Okada vs. Roderick Strong – 8/22/2015

This was the end of an eight-month stretch when Roderick Strong was the best wrestler in the world. It was the weirdest thing in the world. But sometimes that’s what happens when you are unsigned and a bunch of people are lining up to snatch you away.

ANYWAY, this match ruled. Roddy just started bumrushing Okada from the jump AND. Would. Not. Let. Up. Okada was basically getting completely run over and just hanging on for dear life.

Roddy was looking to finish and very nearly did when he delivered a brutal combination that ended with a Sick Kick. Okada survived though and then connected on a few desperation tombstones.

Roddy then just decided to throw a million leaping knee strikes. While those are effective, it eventually made him predictable enough for Okada to finish him off easily with a Rainmaker. Great fucking match. (****)

7. AJ Styles & The Young Bucks vs. ACH, Cedric Alexander, & Matt Sydal – 1/24/2015

Will I strongly consider this match for my #1 spot at the end of the year? Unlikely. (Although there are three matches at the moment that are too much of a cut above the rest. So, it’s not really an insult to this match or any other to be outside the top three.) Will this match have a strong chance to make my top ten? I’d say so.

The match is exactly the kind of match you’re picturing in your head. The action was cutting edge and as hot as anything that I’ve seen in independent wrestling in the last few years. If you don’t have fun watching this match, I understand. Not every style can be for everyone. If you like a “Young Bucks match” though, this is one of most fun versions of the match that you can see (the Final Battle 2014 version of this match was equally great though, to be fair).

Ring of Honor may really be onto something with this Young Bucks/AJ team. It accomplishes several things: it keeps AJ away from singles matches (that he cannot lose as long as he is the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and they’re running out of AJ matches to do anyway), it keeps the Bucks away from the tag titles which keeps them and the title scene fresh, and it provides a unique attraction that you cannot quite see anywhere else on free television or PPV. It’s a way of capitalizing on The Bullet Club phenomenon in a manner that actually leads to exciting matches (something NJPW could learn from…) The amount of combinations and dynamics that ROH can create with a wide variety of opponents are practically endless. (****1/4)

6. Kevin Steen vs. El Generico – 12/16/2012

They told a similar story to La Revancha, but this time they got to finish it. Steen got control early after a brief flurry from Generico. Steen used the available plunder to do a ton of damage. Generico needed to rely on some big spots to get back into the match. Eventually, Generico made it competitive enough that both men realized they needed to make some serious efforts into climbing or they would lose. This led to quite the spectacle in the ring of four ladders being connected. They managed to to *mostly* bring all the ladders together in an organic manner so it did not just feel like they were arranging furniture. Almost everything they did with plunder in the whole match in fact was about doing as much damage as possible to each other. Eventually, and Steen and Generico were standing on a ladder propped up by two other ladders, and Steen gave him a package piledriver to end it. Great match. It’s been unfairly unheralded quite frankly. (****1/4)

5. Chris Hero vs. TJ Perkins – 3/18/2011

I remembered liking this one, but it was even far better than I had been giving it credit over the years. The pace is blistering in the best way possible. You feel like any strike can end the match. The in-ring chemistry is off the charts with everything coming across as beautiful without feeling choreographed. The timing of the comebacks, and execution of every sequence is perfect. This is a great match without question that has not gotten the credit it deserves for being such. Hero survived a Detonation Kick/Busaiku Knee combo late in the match and then hit a rolling kick to the fact for the victory. (****1/4)