Heather Monroe Weighs In On Lack of Women’s Tag Team Wrestling On Indy Scene

Women’s tag team wrestling is less of a thing on the independent scene, and indy talent Heather Monroe recently weighed in on the situation. Monroe, who teams with Ray Lyn as BCW Tag Team Champions Blonde Force Trauma, recently spoke with Ella Jay for WZ and was asked what she thinks the biggest challenge to women’s tag team wrestling is in independent promotions.

“Well I think in general, there’s not a lot of all women tag teams and even when there are, people don’t book them together,” Monroe said (per Fightful). “It’s like, ‘Oh we wanna book you with this other girl and put you with this other girl,’ and it’s like, ‘Well I literally have a tag team partner so why would you not put me with her?’

She continued, “I think that’s the biggest thing is like there are a lot of tag teams, but not a lot of them are all female tag teams and a lot of all female tag teams don’t get booked. There’s tons that are put together and then they [work well together], but it’s very rare that you’ll have two girls be like ‘We’re gonna be better together.’ Like, there’s plenty on like… Impact has some really good ones and obviously NWA has some good ones too, but there’s not a whole lot on the indies going for it.”