wrestling / News
Henry Cejudo Trains In Wrestling Ring At Team Vision Dojo (Pics, Video)
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
Several photos and videos have been posted to Instagram featuring former UFC champion Henry Cejudo training in a wrestling ring. He trained at the Team Vision Dojo in Winter Park, Florida. While the posts stated that this was Cejudo’s first time in a wrestling ring, he actually appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite last month, shortly after Double or Nothing.
The posts noted that R-Truth also visited the facility earlier this month.
View this post on Instagram
#HenryCejudo retired UFC Double Champion and Olympic Gold medalist and trainer #EricAlbarracin Pan American and Military World Wrestling Champion step into Team Vision Dojo for some #ProfessionalWrestling. #Training resumes today 4pm wrestling & 7pm promos. TeamVisionDojo.eventbrite.com
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega Felt Like She Was Part of WWE Before She Signed, Recalls Trying Out For WWE Several Times
- Mike Chioda Says His WWE Release Was a Complete Surprise, Says His Career Isn’t Over
- Jim Cornette Discusses Why AEW Should Sign Tessa Blanchard and Put The Women’s Title On Her Right Away, How He’d Build Women’s Division Around Tessa
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role