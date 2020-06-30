wrestling / News

Henry Cejudo Trains In Wrestling Ring At Team Vision Dojo (Pics, Video)

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Henry Cejudo

Several photos and videos have been posted to Instagram featuring former UFC champion Henry Cejudo training in a wrestling ring. He trained at the Team Vision Dojo in Winter Park, Florida. While the posts stated that this was Cejudo’s first time in a wrestling ring, he actually appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite last month, shortly after Double or Nothing.

The posts noted that R-Truth also visited the facility earlier this month.

