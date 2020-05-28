wrestling / News
Various News: Henry Cejudo Posts Video of Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho Laughing After Dynamite, Gino Gambino To Interview El Phantasmo Tonight, WWE Stock Update
– After his involvement in the show-ending brawl between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Henry Cejudo posted a video from backstage on social media that breaks ‘kayfabe’ a little bit.
The footage shows Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson, who were just at each other’s throats on television, laughing and joking about the segment backstage. You can see the footage below.
@ryansatin Henry Cejudo breaking kafabe after AEW brawl backstage #boxing #boxeo pic.twitter.com/jczzSkTGE4
— The Koncrete Jungle (@TheKJungle) May 28, 2020
– WWE stock opened this morning at $45.50 per share.
– Gino Gambino is set to interview El Phantasmo on Youtube tonight at 9 PM ET.
