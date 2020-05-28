Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson Face off on AEW Dynamite (Video)

Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson went head to head on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During the main event of tonight’s show, the Inner Circle came out for their pep rally and Chris Jericho was asked by Sammy Guevara what he wanted. Jericho referenced Tyson turning on him during a Tyson & Jericho vs. DX match in 2010, saying he’s wanted revenge on Tyson ever since.

That brought Tyson out with a group that included Vitor Belfort and Henry Cejudo and the two sides came to blows after some back and forth between Jericho and Tyson. You can see video of that segment below: