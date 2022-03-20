Hernandez Currently Finished Up With Impact Wrestling

– According to a report by Fightful Select, former LAX member Hernandez has finished up with Impact Wrestling. Hernandez hasn’t appeared on Impact TV since he was written off with an injury angle last January. Per the report, Hernandez confirmed with Fightful that he’s currently finished up with the promotion.

Hernandez reportedly stated that he is still on good terms with Impact, and it was left open that he could return to work with Impact again in the future.

He last appeared on IMPACT! on AXS TV on January 6. Hernandez has been a longtime fixture in TNA and Impact over the course of the last two decades. He also held the NWA tag team and TNA tag team titles multiple times in TNA Wrestling.

He’s now the latest name to depart from the company following Larry D, Rohit Raju, Jake Something, Acey Romero, Kimber Lee, Matt Striker, Brandi Lauren, Rachael Ellering, among others, who left Impact for various reasons over the course of the last few months.