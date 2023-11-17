Hernandez Recalls Being Criticized By Tom Pritchard After Sending Audition Tape To WWE

Hernandez has never had a run in WWE, and he talked about his few experiences with the company in a recent interview. The Impact alumnus spoke with Steve Fall for Ten Count and during the conversation he noted that he’s never been approached by the company.

Hernandez also recalled a time when he sent an audition tape in not knowing that Kevin Kelly, who he had been in touch with, was no longer there and Tom Prichard criticized him for not labelling it properly as well as for his wrestling and character. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not seeking out WWE early on: “In the early part of my career, like [2001 or 2002], I did dark matches with WWE. I’ll be honest, I didn’t want to be in WWE at the time. I liked All Japan [Pro Wrestling] and Mexico.”

On getting criticized by Tom Pritchard after sending an audition tape to WWE: “[He] just ripped me for about 3 or 4 minutes. I waited [for] him to stop. I go, ‘Sir, thank you very much, but please never call my house again,’ and hung up on him. Because yes, I sent tapes — yes, I wanted to get a job — but I’m not going to just let you [disrespect] me.”