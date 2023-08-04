Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 08.03.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, Knockouts World Champion Trinity kicks off the show, The Rascalz battle Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey in the Tag Team Title number one contenders tournament, Kenny King defends the Digital Media Championship against Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura, Alan Angels battles Heath and so much more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: August 3rd, 2023

Location: Cicero Stadium, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Knockouts World Champ Trinity comes out to open the champ. She says Chicago has a special place in her heart, because this is the very building where she made her IMPACT debut. She said not too long ago she was at her lowest and she contemplated giving up on her wrestling career and it was like going from her lowest to going to her highest and she said she would become Knockouts Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo’s music hits. Deonna says it’s only fitting that she comes out and interrupt her. The only difference is Trinity is the Champion and Deonna is the challenger. Deonna said she told her that she knows what it is like to win the title in her first opportunity. Deonna says the only difference between them is that she is not a quitter. Trinity says except when she tapped out at Slammiversary. Deonna says no one beats the Virtuosa twice. Trinity says she bets she can.

The Coven’s music hits. Kilynn says of course those two open the show. Kilynn says no one wants Trinity to talk and nobody wants to see Deonna’s stupid face. Kilynn asks Taylor who Trinity’s opponent was in Chicago and Taylor says it was Kilynn. The fans chant “You lost”. Kilynn says if things got different she would’ve been IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. Taylor says she hates that The Coven was beat by Trinity. Trinity asks her to do something about it. Kilynn asks Taylor to give them a card reading. They start to brawl and security keeps them way. Santino Marella comes out and books The Coven vs Deonna and Trinity.

Match 1: Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity vs The Coven

Kilynn King turns Taylor Wilde inside out onto Trinity and pins her for two. Kilynn tags to Taylor and she runs towards Trinity but gets kicked and spiked on her head. Deonna gets the hot tag and she hits a running knee and side Russian leg sweep followed by an armbar but Taylor Wilde breaks it up and Kilynn hits a DDT for two. Deonna hits a pump kick but Taylor hits a Codebreaker on Deonna. Trinity hits the Rear View on Taylor and Kilynn hits a German Suplex on Trinity. Kilynn goes for a King’s Curse on Deonna but Deonna gets an armbar. Taylor breaks it up and Trinity looks to kick Taylor but hits Deonna instead. Kilynn hits the King’s Curse for the win.

Result: The Coven def. Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity by pinfall

Rating: ***

Trey is backstage with Wentz and says their match should be for the tag team championships. Wentz says they will go all the way and win the championships. Scott D’Amore comes in and says their recent behaviour is not acceptable and they will not get 2 weeks pay. Scott says he won’t punish the fans so they’re still in the tournament. He wishes them luck.

Alisha is backstage with Eddie. Jody Threat comes in and tells she doesn’t like how she’s talking about Traci. Alisha says she has a big mouth for someone who doesn’t belong in the locker room. Jody challenged her to a match next week and Alisha accepts.

Match 2: Heath vs. Alan Angels

Alan Angels takes out Heath’s knee and hits a DDT for two. Alan Angels goes to the top rope for the moonsault but Heath gets out of the way. Heath hits a flapjack on Angels and a leg lariat. Angels hits a kick on Heath and goes to the top rope and goes for a crossbody but Heath catches him and hits a powerslam for two. Angels gets a backslide for two. Heath hits the Wake Up Call and gets the win.

Result: Heath def. Alan Angels by pinfall

Rating: **½

After the match, Heath goes into the crowd and celebrates with the fans.

We see footage from last week where The Design laid out Eric Young.

Gia Miller is backstage with Eric Young and asked about the attack by The Design. Eric Young says everyone could see that coming. Gia says they thought Eric Young was dead and asks where he has been. Eric Young says that’s a good question and the world will see what really happened.

Match 3: Jake Something vs. Davey Vega

Something turns Vega inside out with a clothesline. Something throws Vega. Vega goes for a sunset flip but Something catches him and lifts him up and hits a forearm. Vega tries to get out of the ring but Something catches him and hits The Void for the win.

Result: Jake Something def. Davey Vega by pinfall

Rating: NR

We see footage from last week where Bully Ray asks Lio Rush for an answer by the end of the night and Lio Rush then comes out to help Bully Ray and Co.

We see Lio Rush on the phone backstage and Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose come up to him. Bully Ray says he made the right decision. Lio Rush says he doesn’t like what this is. He says this isn’t going to last long. Bully says this can last forever if he wants to. They want to trust him until he gives them a reason not to.

Joe Hendry cuts a promo before the next match and says life is short and they should tell their friends the two words: we believe and what they believe in is Joe Hendry.

Yuya comes out and gets on the mic and says, “I’m Yuya Uemura. Champion.”

Match 4: Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura for the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship

Kenny King hits a snap suplex on Joe and hits boot on Yuya in the corner. King whips Joe into Yuya’s corner and Yuya flips him over. Kenny goes for a DDT on Yuya but Joe hits a neckbreaker on Kenny for two as we go to commercial break.

Back from commercial and King hits a single leg trap overhead suplex on Yuya. King hits a powerslam on Hendry for two. Yuya goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody on both King and Joe. Yuya hits a bulldog on King and a belly to back suplex on Joe and goes for the pin but King breaks it up. King hits the Eddy Gordo kick on Joe and Yuya hits a dropkick on King. Yuya goes to the top rope and goes for the crossbody but Joe catches him with a cutter. Sheldon Jean pulls Joe out and Kenny goes for the pin but Yuya kicks out. Kenny hits the Royal Flush on Yuya for the win.

Result: Kenny King def. Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura to retain the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship

Rating: ***½

Gia Miller is backstage with Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham and talks about the tag title tournament. Jonathan Gresham says he’s looking forward to the tag title tournament. Bailey said he had to get him to join the tournament. Jonathan Gresham says rules are not followed in IMPACT and Bailey lost his match to Wentz because of cheating. Bailey tells him to be optimistic and Gresham says optimism doesn’t win matches.

Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan run down the card for Multiverse United 2, Emergence and next week’s IMPACT.

Courtney Rush and Jessicka talk about not being included in the team match at Emergence and Courtney says they need to talk to Scott D’Amore. Jessicka says they need to plan what they say to him. Crazzy Steve walks upto Courtney Rush to talk to her but Courtney says she loves him but they’re busy and walks away.

Match 5: The Rascalz vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey

Bailey goes to the top rope and hits a Missile Dropkick on Trey and a running Shooting Star Press for two. Trey catches Bailey’s leg and hits a belly to back suplex and gets the tag to Wentz. Wentz bounces off the ropes but Bailey hits a dropkick. Both get the tag and Gresham gets rolled up by Bailey into a cutter on Trey but Wentz breaks up the pin. Gresham hits a moonsault off the ropes. Gresham hits a powerbomb for two. Wentz throws the spray can to Trey and Bailey hits a moonsault in Wentz outside. Trey sprays Gresham in the face while the referee isn’t looking and pins him for the win.

Result: The Rascalz def. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

We see footage of what had happened when Deaner had Eric Young left lying and seemingly killed him. Eric Young spits out blood and gets up. Eric Young struggles and gets on a bike. We hear a monologue from Eric Young as we see him ride on the highway in the night and he asks if death is final and what is it to live. He says death is the curtain call and the last thing any of us will now. But he isn’t dead yet. He’s lived a thousand lives in this business, and he’ll live a thousand more. Flesh can be removed, but an idea is eternal and can live forever. He says he is more than death. He is an idea, and he will live forever.