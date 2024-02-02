Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 02.01.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT!, Kazuchika Okada returns to TNA teaming with the Motor City Machine Guns against The System, Nic Nemeth makes his TNA in-ring return as he faces Zachary Wentz, Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Trinity, Chris Bey battles Kevin Knight while Dani Luna and Jody Threat unite to take on MK Ultra. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: February 1st, 2024

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Trey Miguel vs. Nic Nemeth

Nic Nemeth hits 10 elbow drops in a row on Trey and Trey kicks out. Nic goes for a superkick but Trey catches it. Nic hits a Fameasser for two. Nic lines up for a superkick but Zachary Wentz catches his leg from the outside. The referee ejects Wentz from ringside. Miguel hits an enzugiri followed by a Meteora from the top rope for two. Miguel tunes up the band and goes for a superkick but Nic hits one of his own and gets the three.

Result: Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Steve Maclin attacks Nic Nemeth as he’s heading up the ramp and beats down on him in the ring. Trey and Zachary hit double superkicks on Nic Nemeth. They pick up Nic and Maclin hits the KIA on him.

We see a vignette with Deaner and Kon and Deaner says it’s time to regroup. Kon says the Design is dead and that it is always about regrouping and the same bullshit. Deaner gets angry and Kon says the Design is dead because he says its dead and its time to show the world who the baddest man in TNA is and it starts tonight.

Maclin and The Rascalz are backstage and Maclin says he told from the start that Nic Nemeth was a phoney. They run into Bailey backstage and Bailey drops his phone. Trey tells him to pick up that trash. Bailey asks if he has any suggestion. Zachary Wentz gets in his face but Maclin holds him back.

Match 2: Decay vs. Mila Moore and Savannah Thorne

Rosemary bites Mila and locks in a Tarantula against the ropes. Savannah Thorne gets the tag and slaps Rosemary. Rosemary smiles and tags to Havok. Savannah tries to tag in but Mila gets away. Havok hits a Death Valley Driver on Savannah and she hits a double team spinebuster with Rosemary on Savannah for the win.

Result: Decay def. Mila Moore and Savannah Thorne by pinfall

Rating: **

Backstage, we see MK Ultra watching the match. Gia Miller asks them and asks what they think about that. Killer Kelly says they want their rematch at No Surrender. Dani Luna and Jody Threat come up and talk about winning the Ultimate X while MK Ultra lost their match. Dani talks about Jody’s match tonight against Masha and that she will be in Jody’s corner.

We have Alan Angels’ talk show “Sound Check” and he introduces Josh Alexander. He lists out all the belts that Josh won and says his biggest accomplishment was being on his show. Josh talks about going for the World Title and Alan Angels says he knows about stepping on some toes to getting there. Josh asks what he is talking about. Alan Angels says we know who he is talking about and that he is not setting the best example for his son Jett. Josh says he has had enough and walks off.

Match 3: Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight

Brian Myers gets Kevin Knight in a head lock but Kevin gets out of it and hits a pop-up dropkick. Kevin hits punches and throws Myers to the outside and hits a splash on Myers. Kevin hits a splash on Myers in the ring for two. Kevin hits a superkick followed by a DDT for two. Myers goes outside the ring and Kevin throws him back in but Myers hits a low blow using the rope as he’s getting in the ring and gets two. Myers goes for a Roster Cut but Kevin hits a dropkick. Kevin goes for a Splash off the top rope but Myers gets out of the way and hits the Roster Cut for the win.

Result: Brian Myers def. Kevin Knight by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Eddie Edwards gets in the ring and they corner Kevin Knight but Kushida’s music hits and Eddie and Myers get out of the ring.

Gia Miller is backstage with Chris Sabin and Gia Miller asks about Mustafa Ali talking about being the “X-Factor”. Sabin says if Mustafa Ali wants to step up he’s all for it. A Mustafa Ali promo pops up on the television screen with footage of Sabin. Mustafa Ali says change is a necessary thing and they need an example and he approves this message. The Good Hands show up and John Skyler talks about Mustafa Ali. Sabin says he’ll face Skyler next week.

Kazarian makes his way to the ring. He says he’s been asked all week why he attacked Eric Young. Kazarian says one year ago, he came to TNA and saved it. He says he’s given everything to this company and this business. He says now he starts taking and he will take what he wants. He says he’s seen people take the opportunities they didn’t deserve and that stops. He says he has been overlooked and that stops. He says going forward, he has no desire to be a hero to the people, because they only want to see the hero fail and in this story, the hero needs to be a monster and that’s exactly what he’s going to do. He says Eric Young is the lifeblood of TNA and has been champion multiple times while he’s been a soldier in the trenches. He says history doesn’t remember soldiers, it remembers Kings and that’s what he intends to do. He says none of the people mean a damn thing to him. He says Eric Young was a means to an end. He says he will not walk in the shadows and that he will walk a higher path. He says the people have permission to hate him now. Eric Young is seen watching from backstage as Kazarian leaves.

The System is backstage and Shelley walks up to them and Shelley talks about his rematch. Moose says there’s four of them and the one of him. Shelley says he’s not scared of that and they can go right now. Moose says that’s not how the System works and he’ll find out.

We see a vignette of Ash by Elegance drinking champagne.

Deaner walks upto the ring. Deaner says he has to admit that as of right now, something that he created is over. He says as of right now, the Design is dead. He says he admits it might be his fault. He says he thought that when Violent by Design died, he thought he could breathe life into it. He says when something is dead, it’s never going to come back to life.

PCO’s music hits. And a bunch of nurses wheel him out and breathe life into up with electric current.

Match 4: PCO vs. Deaner

PCO hits a clothesline and Showstopper followed by the PCOSault for the win.

Result: PCO def. Deaner by pinfall

Rating: NR

After the match, Kon attacks PCO. He then clotheslines Deaner. Kon snaps Deaner’s neck. PCO gets up and Kon chokeslams him and suffocates him by covering his face with his hand.

We see AJ Francis backstage and he walks upto Rich Swann and he says he brings opportunity. Rich Swann says whatever Francis is selling, Swann is not buying. Francis asks Rhino if he wants any help with that Crazzy Steve problem. Rhino tells him to fuck off. Swann says no one needs his help.

We see an interview with Jordynne Grace and she talks about getting the call about being part of the Royal Rumble. She said she asked if WWE asked for her and that Scott told her to be there and jump the barricade. We see Jordynne’s mom and she says she wanted to do this since she was 9. We see footage of her Royal Rumble entrance and Gail Kim’s live reaction to it.

Match 5: Masha Slamovich (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Jody Threat (w/Dani Luna)

Masha hits three lariats on Jody for two. Jody hits kicks on Masha followed by a pump kick and double knees on Masha on the ropes and a German Suplex for two. Killer Kelly grabs Jody’s leg from outside and Dani Luna lays her out but Masha hits a Snow Plow for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Jody Threat by pinfall

Rating: **

Backstage, we see footage of Kushida being laid out by The System and Alex Shelley comes to his aid.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for No Surrender.

Match 6: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

This is Match 1 of the Best-of-Three series. Drake hits a spinning back heel kick on Bey. Drake hits a scoop slam for two. Drake gets Bey in a sleeper and Gibson gets the tag and hits a Butterfly Suplex for two. Gibson gets a sleeper on Bey. Bey gets out of it and hits a spinning neckbreaker. James Drake gets the tag and he pulls in Bey but Bey crawls under his legs and tags to Ace Austin. Ace hits a double dropkick to Gibson and Drake. Ace drops Drake inside out and stomps on his hands. Bey gets the tag and he hits a Frog Splash for two. Ace gets the tag but Gibson grabs his leg. Ace kicks him away and goes for a move off the top rope but Drake gets out of the way. Drake hits a dropkick on Ace in the corner for two. Drake slaps Ace and tags to Gibson who sets up for the Doomsday Device. Drake goes for a move off the top rope but Ace hits a spin kick. Ace and Bey hits a springboard kick and neckbreaker tag team combo for two. Drake goes for the assisted Sliced Bread but Bey kicks him. Bey hits a Suicide Dive on Gibson on the outside. Ace Austin hits a kick off the apron and hits a Fosbury Flop on Gibson on the outside. Drake pulls Ace down with his scarf and drops him. Drake gets the tag and they hit the Grit Your Teeth for the win.

Result: Grizzled Young Veterans def. Ace Austin and Chris Bey by pinfall

Rating: ****

The Grizzled Young Veterans celebrate as they leave the ring to end the show.