Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 02.15.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT!, we have Moose vs. KUSHIDA, GYV vs. ABC Match 2 and more. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: February 15th, 2024

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Something

Kazarian goes for a back body drop but Something gets out of it. Kazarian charges at Jake but Jake hits a forearm. Jake hits a scoop slam and runs towards Kazarian in the corner for a spear but Kazarian gets out of it. Jake hits a sit out driver for two. Jake goes for Into the Void but Kazarian reverses with a Chickenwing but Jake gets out of it. Kazarian hits a slingshot DDT for two. Kazarian goes for a Fade To Black but Kazarian gets out of it. Jake Something goes for a spear in the corner but Kazarian moves out of the way. Kazarian goes for a Flux Capacitor from the top rope but Jake fights out of it. Kazarian drops him down and pins him using the ropes and gets the 3.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Jake Something by pinfall

Rating: **¾

We see Eric Young backstage and he says Kazarian explained why he did what he did. Eric says he has a lot to explain to him but he thinks he should do it man-to-man. He challenges Kazarian to meet him next week.

Match 2: Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans

Evans throws Grace into the ropes but Grace hits an elbow and goes for a sunset flip but Savannah Evans fights out of of. Jordynne Grace kicks her into the turnbuckle, hits a double knee in the corner and a running elbow followed by a Vader Bomb but Evans kicks out at one. Evans hits a big boot and goes to the middle rope but Jordynne Grace catches her with a forearm and hits the Musclebuster for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Savannah Evans by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, Gisele hits Jordynne with the X. Then she hits Savannah with the X as well. Savannah hits the Denouement on Grace and poses with the X in one hand and the Knockouts Title in her other hand.

Gia Miller is backstage for an interview with Ash by Elegance but George Iceman comes instead and tells her to go away. George Iceman brings out Ash by Elegance and says she has a big announcement. Ash says next week she will make her debut and George goes crazy.

We see Simon Gotch with Alan Angels on his talk show “Sound Check”. Alan asks how he’s doing and Simon says he’s fantastic. Alan tells Simon he’s giving him the platform to tell his story. Simon says Josh broke his neck but he came back and Scott got up and offered Josh a contract. Simon asks who was in the ring that night, that it was him. He says that story has been regurgitated on TNA but one name has been edited out and that is his. Alan Angels shows footage from Josh Alexander’s match against Simon at Destiny. Alan asks how he feels watching that. Simon asks if he thinks he hasn’t seen that. Simon says they die by seconds. Simon says he built his career off of his corpse. Simon says TNA has been kind enough to air his grievances. Simon asks if Josh has the fortitude to face him. Josh runs into the room and attacks Simon.

Match 3: ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets

GYV hit the Doomsday Device on Chris Bey but Bey kicks out at two. James Drake goes to the top rope and Gibson picks up Bey but Bey fights out if it and hits a slingshot Fameasser. Drake and Ace get the tag and Ace hits a forearm. Drake brings him down with an armwringer. Drake and Gibson with a Grit Your Teeth but Bey pulls out Gibson and Ace gets a bridging pin on Drake to get the 3 and to tie the series.

Result: ABC def. Grizzled Young Vets by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

A vignette from Dirty Dango and he asks Oleg what his PWI ranking was last year and Oleg doesn’t say anything.

We see a vignette of Mustafa Ali and he talks about change and if there is a leader with a vision for the X-Division. Mustafa Ali suggests his name as that leader.

We see The Good Hands backstage and they say they support Mustafa Ali and that his supporters are growing day-by-day. They see Chris Sabin and say he’s going to lose at No Surrender. Chris Sabin says Ali doesn’t care about them. He bumps into a guy wearing a Mustafa Ali T-shirt and punches him in the face. Jason Hotch takes offence to that and Sabin shoves him.

Match 4: Rhino vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Digital Media Championship

Rhino gets a table out from under the ring but Steve puts it back under the ring and says no one will get what they want. Rhino hits a belly to back body drop on Steve on the apron. Steve gets the championship belt from outside the ring but the referee pulls the title away. Rhino spears Steve in the corner and hits a TKO for two. Rhino hits a spinebuster and goes for a Gore but Steve kicks him. Steve pulls out a fork but referee pulls it away and Steve gets the championship belt while the referee is distracted and hits Rhino with it for the win.

Result: Crazzy Steve def. Rhino by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

We see a vignette with PCO who says “Kon” and “No Surrender”.

Match 5: Joe Hendry vs. Deaner

AJ Francis comes out before the match and shows a music video to him. Hendry says he was not prepared for that. He shows a music video of his own which is AJ Styles’ theme and says he is banned from diving. AJ Francis is irate and Deaner attacks Hendry and AJ joins in but Swann comes in and clears house.

Result: No contest

Rating: NR

Match 6: Dani Luna vs. Killer Kelly

Dani Luna hits an Exploder Suplex. Kelly hits a vertical suplex for two. Kelly hits a running penalty kick for two. Kelly goes for the Angel’s Wings but Dani Luna fights out of it and hits a dropkick. Dani Luna goes for a German Suplex but Masha tries to pull her. Jody hits Masha and Dani rolls up Kelly for the 3.

Result: Dani Luna def. Killer Kelly by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Masha and Kelly attack Jody and Dani but Decay’s music hits and Rosemary and Havok make their entrance and Masha and Kelly get out of the ring.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt run down the card for No Surrender.

Match 7: Moose vs Kushida

Moose goes for a powerbomb but Kushida gets out of it. Moose goes for a spear but Kushida reverses it into Code Red for two. Moose hits a big boot and runs into Kushida the corner but Kushida gets out of the way. Moose hits a spear on Kushida for the win.

Result: Moose def. Kushida by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers come out to celebrate with Moose and they attack Kushida and Alisha slaps Kushida. Myers punches Kushida. Shelley and Knight run in and they brawl. The System get out of the ring.