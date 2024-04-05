Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 4.4.24

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. With Rebellion quickly approaching later this month, the action continues tonight on iMPACT! from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia as we have the Generational Clash, Ali vs. Rhino, Ash vs. Xia, Bey vs. Kaz and more. So let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: April 4th, 2024

Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino in an Old School Rules match

Mustafa Ali sets up a trash can onto Rhino in the corner and hits a Coast to Coast for two. Mustafa looks for the Gore on Rhino but Rhino moves out of the way and Ali crashes into the trash can set up in the corner. “We want tables” chants and Rhino obliges. Rhino sets up the table against the corner. Rhino sets up for a Gore but Ali’s security guards interfere but Rhino clears them from the ring. Rhino goes for the Gore but Ali moves out of the way and Rhino crashes into the table. Ali pins Rhino for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Rhino by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Something throws Ali back in the ring. One of Ali’s security guards interferes and Ali powerbombs him as Ali retreats.

We see a promo for Nemeth vs. Shelley.

Gia Miller is at the entrance stage and introduces Hammerstone for an interview. She talks about him not responding to Josh Alexander’s challenger and asks if he’s afraid of him. He says he has no reason to be afraid of Josh Alexander and he has no reason to fight Josh Alexander. He says Josh goes on and on about fighting him. He says he can make it happen but this time its going to be different. He says this time all the pain is going to feel like child’s play compared to what he’s going to do, and it’s going to happen at Rebellion. Hammerstone decks the cameraman and puts Josh Alexander’s head gear on cameraman and puts him in a torture rack.

The Rascalz come out and Trey says he knows he’s in Philadelphia when he smells it. He says they can now see the best tag team in the world and calls out anyone. FBI’s music plays and Guido Maritato introduces the new FBI with Zack Clayton and Ray Jaz.

Match 2: The Rascalz vs. FBI

Outside the ring, Myron Reed sprays the paint in Guido’s face. Miguel hits a spinebuster followed by double stomp by Wentz for the win.

Result: The Rascalz def. FBI by pinfall

Rating: **

Kevin Knight talks about Nemeth vs. Shelley.

We see a vignette for Jonathan Gresham. A person asks Gresham to share his progress and how he’s feeling. Gresham says he’s much better than last time. He says he realises if he wants people to listen then he has to wear a mask. Someone says he’s done with lies.

Gia Miller is backstage with Bailey and Trent Seven and Bailey talks about losing to Eddie Edwards. The System come in and they say they know nothing about being champion. Seven says he and Bailey have the tag team Championships in their sights. He says he will knock out Moose.

Match 3: Chris Bey vs. Frankie Kazarian

Chris Bey hits a spinning back heel kick followed by an uppercut on Kazarian in the corner and a forearm off the top rope. Bey hits a spinebuster for two. Bey hits a slingshot DDT for two. Bey goes for Art of Finesse but Kazarian gets out of it and Kaz pulls him in for a Slingshot Cutter for two. They’re out on the floor and Kaz pushes Bey against the ring post. Kaz pulls a steel chain from underneath the ring but Ace pulls it away. Kaz drops to the floor and the referee sees it and ejects Ace from ringside. Kazarian hits a low blow while the referee isn’t looking followed by a Fade To Black for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Chris Bey by pinfall

Rating: ***½

We see a promo from Masha backstage in Russian. Alisha walks in and says Kelly is gone and offers being her tag partner. Masha says nothing and Alisha walks away.

Josh Alexander, Mike Bailey and Trent Seven talk about Nemeth vs. Shelley.

Kon talks about his feud with PCO and says their Monster’s Ball match will be talked for years to come.

Match 4: Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

George Iceman introduces Ash by Elegance. Xia Brookside hits a hurrancanrana off the top rope followed by a monkey flip off the corner and Ash gets out of the ring. Ash tries to leave but Xia brings her back and throws her against the ring post. George distracts her and Ash sends her against the steel steps. Ash throws her back in the ring and gets a two count. Ash hits an elbow drop for two. Ash stomps onto Xia in the corner. Xia hits a crossbody for two. Ash drops her with a clothesline for two. Ash gets her in a sleeper followed by a clothesline for two. Ash does a cartwheel followed by a cutter onto Xia outside the ring. Ash goes to the top rope but Xia goes for the Brooksy Bomb which Ash fights out of. Ash floors her with a headscissors and hits a neckbreaker for two. Xia pulls Ash by Ash grabs onto the apron and kicks Ash away. Xia gets champagne thrown onto her eyes and Ash pins her for the win.

Result: Ash by Elegance def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Chris Bey and Ace Austin are backstage. Ace apologizes for what happened out there but says now they can focus on the tag titles. Bey asks why he thinks he isn’t already focused on it. First Class walks in and AJ Francis asks if he’s ever flown first class. Bey says he already has.

Gia Miller is backstage with Steph de Lander and Matt Cardona. Matt Cardona says Steph didn’t need his help. He says they’re in TNQ for three things, buzz, money and gold. He says he already got gold and now it’s SDL’s turn. Steph says she’s going to solidify her spot in TNA because they’re back.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for next week.

Match 5: Alex Shelley vs. Nic Nemeth

Shelley locks in the Border City Stretch. Nemeth crawls to the ropes and Shelley breaks the hold. Shelley pulls him up and Nemeth gnats at his knuckles and gets a schoolboy for two. Shelley hyperextends his elbow. Nemeth hits a DDT for two. Nemeth goes for a superkick but Shelley catches it but gets it on another try only for a two. Nemeth goes for a Splash in the corner but Shelley moves out of the way. Shelley gets a rollup for two. Nemeth counters a Shell-shocked into a Danger Zone for two.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Alex Shelley by pinfall

Rating: ****

Nemeth celebrates to end the show.