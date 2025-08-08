Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 8.7.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Joe Hendry and Mustafa Ali clash for the first time ever, Director of Authority Santino Marella has promised an announcement, Mara Sadè looks to make an iMPACT!, Heather and M by Elegance face retribution from Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: August 7th, 2025

Location: Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Trick Williams comes out. He says the last few weeks have been crazy. He says Santino Marella made it official – Trick Williams vs. Moose’s forehead. He says he’s known to beat people in their hometown and Santana should know. He says he’s going to be searching for his bobble-headed momma and grandma and go on them with a hammer like it’s Groundhog Day. Moose comes out and hits him in the head with the mic. Moose goes for a spear and Trick Williams gets out of the ring.

Gabby LaSpisa is backstage and introduces Gia Miller. Gia says she took her time to rest and feels a lot better now. She says she has a message for Tessa. She says her patience has run out. She says if she lays her hands on her one more time, she will kill her. Gia introduces Joe Hendry. Joe says Mustafa is the kind of person that hides behind people. He says by the end of the night, Mustafa will believe in Joe Hendry.

We see footage of Steve Maclin promoting TNA at the home of the Rhode Island FC.

Sami Callihan is backstage and Santana comes up to him. Santana says he heard what Sami said last week and said let’s do it. Eric Young comes up to them and says this place needs to cleanse. Eric says Santana failed this family, and he failed his own family. Sami tells Eric to get out of there.

Frankie Kazarian joins the announce table for the next match.

Match 1: Jake Something vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship

Jake Something spears Maclin in the corner for two. Maclin hits Something with a back elbow followed by an Olympic Slam for two. Maclin and Something take each other down with a clothesline. Something follows Maclin to the ropes and Maclin throws him over the top rope and hits a Suicide Dive. Maclin and Something brawl, and the referee counts them both out.

Result: Jake Something vs. Steve Maclin goes to a no contest due to double count-out; Steve Maclin retains the TNA International Championship

Rating: **¼

They continue to brawl after the match and security comes out to separate them. Maclin dives over the top rope onto Something and the security and they continue to brawl.

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander knock on Santino Marella’s door but no one answers it. Steph opens the door and says he’s not there. They enter his room.

Cedric Alexander is backstage and says when he decided to dedicate to life to pro-wrestling, he was watching the X-Division. He talks about the X-Division Champion Leon Slater and says he’s not even in his prime yet. He says he is in his prime and he will be X-Division Champion.

Match 2: Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee vs. M & Heather by Elegance

Before the match, The Personal Concierge introduces M & Heather by Elegance. He says he had a speech prepared, but this place sucks so he tore up his speech.

Brookside hits a leaping elbow drop off of Lee’s back onto M for two. Lee hits a T-Bone Suplex on M, clotheslines her out of the ring. She gets her back in the ring and covers her for two. She hits a delayed suplex for two. Heather takes down Lee at ringside. M covers her for two and tags to Heather. Heather gets Lee in a stretch as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Heather hits a clothesline on Lee for two. M attacks Lee’s arm while the referee wasn’t looking and Heather covers her for two. Lee rolls away from Heather and tags to Xia who cleans house. She hits double knees in the corner to Heather and M and hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on M for two. Xia tags to Lee. Lee hits Thunderstruck and a spinning facebuster for the win.

Result: Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee def. M & Heather by Elegance by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Time for the TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex. KC Navarro is out with a knee injury, The Home Town Man is out with bruised ribs and Mustafa Ali is cleared.

Santino Marella is backstage with Arianna Grace and walks into his office and they look disgusted. Santino covers Arianna’s eyes and says this is not National Geographic.

Backstage, Ash by Elegance is pissed off at M and Heather. She says she needs to focus on Jacy Jayne and tells them to get out, including The Personal Concierge.

AJ Francis and KC Navarro comes out for the FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse. AJ says they had to call this emergency episode because KC Navarro had some bad news. KC says he reaggravated his knee and he got the news that he tore his ACL and he would have to get surgery. AJ says just like the NFL, they have to live by the motto, “Next man up”. AJ introduces Rich Swann. He tells KC to hold the microphone for Swann. AJ asks how it feels to be back in FIR$T CLA$$. Swann says it feels wonderful. AJ says KC’s services are no longer needed. He says KC was always a substitute. KC says he busted his ass for 10 years to get to TNA. He says when AJ needed someone to die on the sword for him, KC did it for him. He says he risked his career for AJ. AJ says he remembers carrying KC’s weak body through the curtain at Slammiversary. He says they got the tag title match that him and Swann earned. He says KC lost that match just like he lost the match at Slammiversary. He says KC is a loser. He kicks KC’S crutches and says he is happy KC tore his ACL. He tells him to get out off the stage before they throw him off the stage. He says KC never deserved to be here.

Match 3: Mara Sàde vs. Vicious Vicki

Sàde with a springboard armdrag and a running knee in the corner. Sàde hits an Olympic Slam and a handspring elbow drop. She hits the Finish Her for the win.

Result: Mara Sàde def. Vicious Vicki by pinfall

Rating: NR

We see footage of Joe Hendry on NXT where Wren Sinclair says his name and he appears. We also see footage of Moose appearing on NXT.

Match 4: Ash by Elegance vs. Jacy Jayne for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

They take each other down for a quick cover and kickout. Ash takes down Jayne with a shoulder block. Masha comes out and attacks Ash from behind.

Result: Ash by Elegance vs. Jacy Jayne goes to a no-contest; Jacy Jayne retains the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Rating: NR

Jayne hits a pump kick on Masha and calls out Fatal Influence to beat them down. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee come out. The IInspiration come out and the faces clear the heels from the ring.

Matt Hardy says their job is bigger than carrying the TNA Tag Team titles, it is to make TNA bigger and better. Jeff Hardy says every time they step into the ring, they are building something bigger than TNA, a tag team legacy that is immortalised.

Santino Marella comes out. He says he is excited to announce several matches for Emergence. He announces Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something in a No-DQ match, Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan, a 4-way match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships between Fatal Influence, Xia Brookside & Léi Ying Lee, The Elegance Brand and The IInspiration. He calls out The Nemeths. He tells them they’re not going to face The Hardys. He says because of attacking security, they are suspended for Emergence. He announces The Hardys vs. The Rascalz. He says Ryan Nemeth will face The Home Town Man at Emergence.

Match 5: Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4) vs. Joe Hendry

Mustafa Ali gets a Side headlock on Joe Hendry and Hendry pushes him to the ropes and and Hendry trips Ali for two and Ali bridges out of it. Ali whispers something to Jason Hotch at ringside. Hendry takes down Ali with a hip toss followed by a delayed suplex for two. Ali chops Hendry but Hendry turns Ali inside out with a clothesline. Ali goes to the outside and signals for a timeout. Hendry chops Ali against the barricade and smashes his head against the apron. Hendry looks out for Order 4 and Ali hits a Suicide Dive on Hendry as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Ali hits a neckbreaker for two. Ali looks for a Standing Spiral Tap but Hendry moves out of the way. Ali looks for a Tornado DDT off the corner turnbuckle, but Hendry catches him and lifts him for a deadlift German Suplex. Ali with a small package for two. Hendry hits an Olympic Slam for two. Order 4 tries to interfere, but Hendry throws them out of the ring. Hendry hits a cutter on Ali followed by the Standing Ovation and goes for the cover, but Tasha pulls the referee out of the ring. The Great Hands get in the ring and hit The Favor on Hendry. Ali goes to the top rope and goes for a 450 but Hendry moves out of the way. Hendry hits a pop-up powerbomb and an Attitude Adjustment and goes for a cover but there’s no referee. A referee runs in but it’s only a two count. Hendry goes for a Standing Ovation, but Tasha Steelz grabs onto Hendry’s leg. Ali pulls Hendry to the outside of the ring and Agent Zero takes out Hendry with a Big Boot and Ali hits a 450 Splash for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Joe Hendry by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Ali celebrates to end the show.