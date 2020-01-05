wrestling / News

Hirooki Goto Defeats KENTA For NEVER Openweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14 (Videos)

January 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hirooki Goto

– Hirooki Goto put an end to KENTA’s NEVER Openweight Title reign on night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14. Goto pinned KENTA on Sunday morning’s show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship for a fifth time; you can see brief clips from the match below.

KENTA won the championship, his first run with the title, at Royal Quest on August 31st in London.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hirooki Goto, KENTA, NJPW, Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading