wrestling / News
Hirooki Goto Defeats KENTA For NEVER Openweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14 (Videos)
– Hirooki Goto put an end to KENTA’s NEVER Openweight Title reign on night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14. Goto pinned KENTA on Sunday morning’s show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship for a fifth time; you can see brief clips from the match below.
KENTA won the championship, his first run with the title, at Royal Quest on August 31st in London.
.@510njpw decks KENTA! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/G8Pfdv1QLj
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
Goto takes the bait and @KENTAG2S drops him with a DDT! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/xaeS86ngIm
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
Ushigoroshi from @510njpw! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/DmE9cVqji6
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
Ushigoroshi from @510njpw! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/DmE9cVqji6
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
.@KENTAG2S nails the Busaiku Knee! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/MRG4moLBXt
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
.@510njpw will not be denied! #njwk14
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/ew6WaEKFqU
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Mick Foley Retiring in 2000, Foley Intending It To Be His Only Retirement
- Michael Cole Recalls CM Punk Knocking His Tooth Out Before His WrestleMania Match, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Renee Young on If She Gets Backlash From Jon Moxley Fans For Working For WWE, The Idea that WWE Stars Hate AEW