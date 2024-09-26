wrestling / News

HOOK Retires FTW Championship After Win On AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

September 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite HOOK 9-25-24 Image Credit: AEW

HOOK defended the FTW Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam before retiring the title. Wednesday night’s show saw HOOK retain his title in a match against Roderick Strong, getting a submission with the Redrum.

HOOK shook hands with the Undisputed Kingdom after the match and then announced that he was retiring the title. He handed the title belt to Taz to close the segment.

