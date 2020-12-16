wrestling / News
Host and Pre-Show Announced For The Slammy Awards
During today’s episode of the Bump, it was announced that R-Truth will be the host of this year’s Slammy Awards. In addition to that, the hosts of the Bump will also host a pre-show for the event at 10 AM ET, next Wednesday. The full ceremony will air that same day on the WWE Network and WWE’s social platforms. The pre-show will be airing in place of the Bump.
BREAKING NEWS: The host of the 2020 #SLAMMY Awards is @RonKillings!
Now THAT'S what's up!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/MS5NPYo3DT
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 16, 2020
Loving this SLAMMY Awards reveal!
Adios, fourth wall! 😂😂😂@RonKillings#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/GSWZNdgOMP
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 16, 2020
We'll see you NEXT WEDNESDAY at 10am ET for the #SLAMMY Awards Pre-Show followed by the entire awards ceremony! pic.twitter.com/hKVkPEnykh
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 16, 2020
