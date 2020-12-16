Host and Pre-Show Announced For The Slammy Awards

During today’s episode of the Bump, it was announced that R-Truth will be the host of this year’s Slammy Awards. In addition to that, the hosts of the Bump will also host a pre-show for the event at 10 AM ET, next Wednesday. The full ceremony will air that same day on the WWE Network and WWE’s social platforms. The pre-show will be airing in place of the Bump.

