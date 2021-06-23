Hurricane Helms Responds to Vince Russo Criticizing Hell in a Cell Match on Raw

– WWE producer and former wrestler Hurricane Helms has taken to Twitter to respond to some criticism voiced by Vince Russo for last Monday’s edition of Raw. During Sportskeeda’s Legion of Raw, Vince Russo had some criticisms for the Hell in a Cell match between Xavier Woods and Bobby Lashley on Raw.

During the Legion show, Russo complained that Kofi Kingston wasn’t climbing the cage to help Woods. He stated the following:

“We know Kofi is wrestling Lashley, so Xavier Woods is not going over, okay? So we’re at the end of the show, he’s got Woods in the Hurt Lock, and Kofi is on the other side of the cage screaming, ‘Let him go, let him go.’ At what point is Kofi going to climb the cage? I’m watching this and I’m like at any point are you going to try and get in the cage to help your friend?”

Later, Helms responded to Russo’s comments via Twitter. He pointed out that Kingston didn’t climb the cage since it’s a Hell in a Cell cage, and the top wasn’t open. Helms wrote, “The fact that he asked why Kofi didn’t climb the cage suggests that he didn’t even watch it. It’s Hell in a Cell, the top wasn’t open.”

Lashley defeated Woods in the Hell in a Cell match. He is now scheduled to face Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank next month. You can view Helms’ tweet in response to Russo below: