Hyan Set To Appear In Netflix’s Mo Season Two

Independent wrestling star Hyan is set to make an appearance in the second season of Netflix’s Mo. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season of the dramedy, which arrives on January 30th. You can check out the preview below, which features a quick appearance of Hyan in the ring.

Hyan, who has made appearances for ROH, AEW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and more, shared the video and wrote:

“I make my Netflix debut on JANUARY 30!!! Check out Mo Season 2!!!!! peep a certain wrestler in the trailer?”

The series is written by Mohammed Amer and is described as follows:

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family’s asylum hearing – but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there’s a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine.

Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Belonging. Mo Season 2, from Mo Amer and A24, premieres JANUARY 30. pic.twitter.com/sAoXvWXu7j — Netflix (@netflix) January 8, 2025