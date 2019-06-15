Ice Ribbon Results 6.15.19: Tsukasa Fujimoto Wins in Main Event

– Ice Ribbon held their latest show earlier today in Miyagi, Japan at the Sendai Pit. The results from the event are available below:

Suzu Suzuki pinned Asahi with a German Suplex.

Miyako Matsumoto and Matsuya Uno beat Maika Ozaki and Kyuri when Matsumoto pinned Kyuri.

Hamuko Hoshi pinned Ibuki Hoshi with the Hamroll. (aka mother beats daughter)

Maya Yukihi, Tsukushi, and Satsuki Totoro beat Giulia, Tequila Saya, and Yappy when Yukihi pinned Yappy after the swanton bomb.

Mochi Miyagi and Risa Sera beat Akane Fujita and Hiragi Kurumi in a Hardcore Match when Miyagi pinned Fujita after the Metabolic Sand. The always popular LEGO’s were among the weapons used.

Tsukasa Fujimoto pinned Rina Yamashita with the Tsukka-Chan Bomb.

Fujimoto said she wants to face whoever the Champion is after the 6/30/19 show title match of Maya Yukihi vs. Suzu Suzuki.