Ice Ribbon Results 6.22.19 – New Triangle Ribbon Champion

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Shannon Walsh
The Ice Ribbon promotion held an event at the dojo in Saitama, Japan where a new Triangle Ribbon Champion was crowned in a three-way match. Here are results:

Banny Oikawa pinned Mochi Miyagi after a splash.

Maika Ozaki and Saori Anou beat Giulia and Ibuki Hoshi when Anou pinned Hoshi with a German Suplex.

Risa Sera, Tsukushi, and Suzu Suzuki beat Satsuki Totoro, Miyako Matsumoto, and Akane Fujita when Tsukushi pinned Totoro after a diving foot stomp.

Tsukasa Fujimoto won the Triangle Ribbon Title in a 3-Way Match over champion Maya Yukihi and Tequila Saya by pinning Yukihi.

