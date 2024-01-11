ICW Issues Official Statement On Mark Dallas Stepping Down

Insane Championship Wrestling has issued a statement confirming that founder & owner Mark Dallas is stepping down. Dallas had stated last month that he stepped down from his roles in the company earlier in the year, and the company put out a press release confirming the company’s “new era” and the leaders of their various divisions.

The full press release is below:

INSANE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING EMBARKS ON NEW ERA

After 16 years of pioneering growth and success, ICW’s founder and owner, Mark Dallas, has decided to step down from his role to pursue new ventures. Mark played an instrumental role in transforming ICW from its humble beginnings at Maryhill Community Halls to the unprecedented achievement of a record-breaking event at The SSE Hydro Arena.

ICW expresses its sincere gratitude to Mark Dallas for his dedication and visionary leadership throughout the years. As he embarks on his next journey, ICW wishes him nothing but the best and will continue to build upon the rich legacy he created.

Heading into this new chapter, ICW is excited to announce Duncan Gray will become the company’s CEO, after serving as Director of Operations at ICW from 2012. Duncan, who also owns Triple G Events, Scotland’s premier alternative concert promoter, brings a wealth of experience. Having successfully promoted renowned artists like Panic! At The Disco, Deftones, Black Stone Cherry and Fall Out Boy, Duncan is well-equipped to guide ICW into its next phase.

Spearheading the new era of ICW are four key stakeholders, each bringing unique skills and experiences to the table: Adam Carrel; Scott Reid; Lee Greig; and Thomas Kearins.

Adam Carrel, Director of TV Production and Media: With over 15 years of experience in TV as a camera operator and director, Adam has overseen video production at ICW since 2012. His extensive background includes filming top-level live sporting events, drama and entertainment for companies such as WWE, AEW, BBC and Sky. Adam’s expertise will maintain ICW’s position at the top of its field in TV production.

Scott Reid, Director of Creative: A long-time collaborator with Mark Dallas, Scott has been integral to ICW’s creative process since 2012. Taking over creative responsibilities, Scott will also oversee talent relations, drawing on his experience in planning and executing storylines for ICW and its family-friendly brand, Blockbuster Pro Wrestling.

Lee Greig, Director of Talent Development: A familiar face to wrestling fans as Jack Jester, Lee has been a part of ICW since 2007, known as one of the “ICW Originals” and current ICW World Heavyweight Champion. Lee will assist Scott Reid with creative endeavours and serve as the head coach at ICW’s training facility, Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum (GPWA).

Thomas Kearins, Director of Communications: Since 2015, Thomas has managed day-to-day social media production and business outreach at ICW, developing cohesive media strategies and tying them to business and revenue growth. Moving forward, Thomas will lead ICW’s digital development, continue to oversee outreach, and manage the day-to-day operations of GPWA.

In conjunction with these changes, ICW is excited to announce that all its events will now be streamed live on Triller TV, the premium streaming network for global sports and entertainment. This marks a shift from the previous ICW Fight Club weekly pre-taped show, which was retired in December 2023.

Fans can attend ICW events in-person by purchasing tickets at universe.com/icw or subscribing to Triller TV+ to enjoy events on-demand.