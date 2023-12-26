wrestling / News
Mark Dallas Says He Left ICW Earlier This Year
Insane Championship Wrestling founder Mark Dallas has revealed that he left the company earlier this year. Dallas, who founded the Scotland-based promotion back in 2006, posted to Instagram to note that he left ICW in order to look after a family member who underwent surgery, as well as to “pursue other avenues of entertainment.”
Dallas wrote:
“6 months ago I decided to leave pro wrestling to look after a family member who had a major operation and to pursue other avenues of entertainment that I never had time to explore whilst involved in wrestling full time.
When ICWs 6 year long WWE deal ran out I endeavoured to make sure the company found a new streaming deal and sponsor before calling it a day to ensure it would continue on.
I then left Scott Reid in charge knowing he was the right man to lead the charge for ICWs future.
I started the company to be an artistic release from my lifeguard job, wanting to run four shows a year in the Maryhill Community Central Halls back in 2006. What followed was a snowball effect that led to me and a group of friends achieving our wildest dreams and then some.
The memories will always hold a special place in my heart and I look forward to what ICW does next, rejuvenated with Scott at the helm.
I still own the ICW brand so I will always in some way be attached to the company but I also look forward to what’s next in my life.
I’m closing I want to say LONG LIVE IC F**KIN’ W!”
