Mark Dallas Says He Left ICW Earlier This Year

Insane Championship Wrestling founder Mark Dallas has revealed that he left the company earlier this year. Dallas, who founded the Scotland-based promotion back in 2006, posted to Instagram to note that he left ICW in order to look after a family member who underwent surgery, as well as to “pursue other avenues of entertainment.”

Dallas wrote:

“6 months ago I decided to leave pro wrestling to look after a family member who had a major operation and to pursue other avenues of entertainment that I never had time to explore whilst involved in wrestling full time.

When ICWs 6 year long WWE deal ran out I endeavoured to make sure the company found a new streaming deal and sponsor before calling it a day to ensure it would continue on.

I then left Scott Reid in charge knowing he was the right man to lead the charge for ICWs future.

I started the company to be an artistic release from my lifeguard job, wanting to run four shows a year in the Maryhill Community Central Halls back in 2006. What followed was a snowball effect that led to me and a group of friends achieving our wildest dreams and then some.

The memories will always hold a special place in my heart and I look forward to what ICW does next, rejuvenated with Scott at the helm.

I still own the ICW brand so I will always in some way be attached to the company but I also look forward to what’s next in my life.

I’m closing I want to say LONG LIVE IC F**KIN’ W!”