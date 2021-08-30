wrestling / News
Ikemen Jiro Accepts Roderick Strong’s Open Challenge For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced that Ikemen Jiro has accepted the open challenge of Roderick Strong for this week’s episode of NXT.
The Diamond Mine is ramping up business, and Roderick Strong extended an open challenge for any competitor ready to challenge their rise.
Over the weekend, Ikemen Jiro answered the call and let Strong know he’d see him in the ring Tuesday night. After Kushida was deemed unable to compete for their NXT Cruiserweight Title Match, Strong has kept his eyes on the title. Malcolm Bivens has declared Strong the uncrowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion, as he awaits his showdown with The Time Splitter.
Will Jiro make Strong regret his open challenge?
Challenge accepted. See you on Tuesday @roderickstrong!#WWENXT https://t.co/4m72pbloDv pic.twitter.com/oH57ef03y6
— Ikemen Jiro (@IkemenJiro_wwe) August 28, 2021
Here’s the updated lineup:
* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson
* Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro
* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Ilja Dragunov to appear
