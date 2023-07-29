Ilja Dragunov on What It Will Mean When He Becomes the Face of WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, WWE NXT Superstar Ilja Dragunov discussed his plan to become the face of the NXT brand. He stated the following (via Fightful)

“Being the face of NXT is dependent on what the people want. Do you want to have the most intense man in NXT being NXT Champion? Do you want to have the person with the biggest passion and the biggest intensity level, with the highest resilience, being the champion of the brand? Do you want the strongest possible person to be the champ of the brand? I don’t know, but as soon as I am the NXT Champion, you will definitely have that. So, you will really have the most intense brand then.”

Ilja Dragunov challenges Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship tomorrow at NXT Great American Bash 2023. The event is being held at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.