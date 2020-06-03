wrestling / News
Impact Announces Slammiversary 2020, Teases Former WWE Stars
Impact Wrestling has announced the date for Slammiversary 2020 in an ad that teased the return of some former stars recently released by WWE. Following tonight’s episode, a promo aired which shows an unidentified individual having a drink and watching a “report” about the WWE releases that took place in April. All we saw of the individual was a view of them from behind wearing a hoodie.
The video then showed Eric Young, Mike and Maria Bennett, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Rockstar Spud (Drake Maverick), EC3 and Brian Myers/Curt Hawkins are shown in footage from their Impact days before the title card revealed that Slammiversary 2020 will air on July 18th, live on PPV. A portion of the video is below:
Slammiversary 2020 is just too Sweeeet pic.twitter.com/MZMUUXgFtV
— Not the Real Karl Anderson (@Karl_AndersonBC) June 3, 2020
