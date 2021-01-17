wrestling / News

Impact, Josh Mathews & More React to Madison Rayne’s Retirement

January 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madison Rayne

Madison Rayne called a close to her wrestling career at last night’s Impact Hard to Kill, and several stars took to Twitter to react. As reported last night, Rayne announced that she was retiring from the company after 12 years. You can see reactions below from Impact, Rayne’s husband Josh Mathews, Nikki Cross, Deonna Purrazzo and more:

