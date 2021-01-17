Impact, Josh Mathews & More React to Madison Rayne’s Retirement

Madison Rayne called a close to her wrestling career at last night’s Impact Hard to Kill, and several stars took to Twitter to react. As reported last night, Rayne announced that she was retiring from the company after 12 years. You can see reactions below from Impact, Rayne’s husband Josh Mathews, Nikki Cross, Deonna Purrazzo and more:

First time we met at work, she told me it was ok to smile. That was over 6 years ago. I’ve watched her grow & thrive as a mom, host, producer, wife, student & now whatever she wants to do next. She’s taught me to appreciate everything we have. My favorite person #ThankYouWIFE pic.twitter.com/U2wSHwGIoX — Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) January 17, 2021

Thank you so much. You are a star. I love watching you shine 🌟 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) January 17, 2021

My guardian angel. My mentor… My best friend. You’ve believed in me since day one & I would not where I am, or who I am, without having you by my side. I can’t wait to watch you conquer this next chapter, only the way a Queen could❤️ @MadisonRayne #ThankYouMadisonRayne pic.twitter.com/b2WXurPdDT — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 17, 2021

#THANKYOUMADISON This moment was so real and you’re the main reason for that. I’ll always cherish this moment forever. Good luck in your next chapter ⁦@MadisonRayne⁩ 💛 https://t.co/vu6I740WbV — Alisha (@MrsAIPAlisha) January 17, 2021

Madison is the reason that Impact gave me a tryout. I will be forever thankful for you @MadisonRayne ♥️ https://t.co/MoM1sL9j0W — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 17, 2021

Not only is @MadisonRayne great inside the ring, she is one of the most creative and giving people I’ve ever worked with. Madison wrote and produced the infamous WEDDING!!! She wrote a beautiful ending to one of my favourite storylines. 💛#ThankYouMadisonRayne pic.twitter.com/kYgH4xRAH5 — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) January 17, 2021

For these two women who has done it all around the world and back as former KO tag champs to present us the new KO tag titles means everything to us!!! Thank you @gailkimITSME & @MadisonRayne ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eI8I58oRW9 — Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) January 17, 2021

Thank you @MadisonRayne I met you when you were a baby and I knew you were something special. I’m so proud of how far you have come in and out of the ring. Enjoy this time. Love your wrestling mama — Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) January 17, 2021

Thank you for always being so down to earth and supportive of me. You are an amazing person and I wish you all the luck! #ThankYouMadisonRayne https://t.co/w4fgdhwoOx — Referee Robert King (@refrobking) January 17, 2021

#ThankYouMadisonRayne for all the wrestling advice and wisdom over the years. And thank you for being a good friend in wrestling. @MadisonRayne no doubt you will continue to create great wrestling behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/g4ncvhpSJp — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) January 17, 2021

This is full circle forreal! I watched these women with these titles, this will always hold a special place in my heart forever! Thank you @gailkimITSME and @MadisonRayne for everything! TRUE ICONS PERIODT! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/r3ovGcVSMK — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) January 17, 2021

I’m the one with a full & grateful ❤️ for all @MadisonRayne did for @IMPACTWRESTLING In the ring or behind the camera, your “impact” was always felt & you did everything w/a smile. Loved I got to see u find love/become a mom. Congrats on a great career. The best is yet to come. https://t.co/nXJZ1ywm2S — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) January 17, 2021