Madison Rayne Announces Her Retirement From Impact Wrestling

During the pre-show for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV, Madison Rayne officially announced her retirement from the company.

She said that she was proud of her 12-year career in the company, which saw her wrestle for the company in three different decades (the 2000s, the 2010s and 2020s). She said she got to visit places she’d never been before and loved her run with Impact, but was ready to go be a wife and mom. She then put over the Knockouts division and said she was excited to see what they could do.

Madison Rayne signed with TNA back in 2009 and stayed there consistently until 2021. While she would leave on occasion, she’d usually return within the same year. She also had a run in SHIMMER and a brief appearance in WWE as part of the Mae Young Classic.

