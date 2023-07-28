wrestling / News
IMPACT News: Post-Show Breakdown, Deonna Purrazzo Challenges Trinity, More
– IMPACT Wrestling featured a post-show segment on their official YouTube channel that you can find below, detailed as:
Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt break down all the on the IMPACT post-show and The Design made an example of Eric Young.
– Deonna Purrazzo extended a challenge to Trinity after her bout with The Coven, described as:
Trinity and Dani Luna battle The Coven in tag team action but Deonna Purrazzo isn’t done with the new Knockouts World Champion.
– IMPACT posted a video of Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young that you can find below, detailed as:
Eric Young battles Nick Aldis in the IMPACT main event but Deaner and The Design make a statement at the expense of their former leader.
– IMPACT also featured a clip with Lio Rush from their most recent show, described as:
Time Splitters take on Moose and Brian Myers but Lio Rush’s loyalties remain in question.
