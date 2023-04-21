wrestling / News

Impact News: Nick Aldis Takes Aim At World Title, Time Machine Pick Up Six-Man Win

April 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jimmy Jacobs Nick Aldis Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Nick Aldis cut his first promo since his return at Rebellion on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Aldis be interviewed by Jimmy Jacobs and reiterate that his sights are on the World Title as held by Steve Maclin.

Aldis will not be Maclin’s next challenger, as PCO was announced as facing Maclin at Impact Under Siege.

– Time Machine opened the show by picking up a win over Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham, and Mike Bailey:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Nick Aldis, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading