Impact News: Nick Aldis Takes Aim At World Title, Time Machine Pick Up Six-Man Win

– Nick Aldis cut his first promo since his return at Rebellion on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Aldis be interviewed by Jimmy Jacobs and reiterate that his sights are on the World Title as held by Steve Maclin.

Aldis will not be Maclin’s next challenger, as PCO was announced as facing Maclin at Impact Under Siege.

.@RealNickAldis is BACK in IMPACT Wrestling and his sights are set on @SteveMaclin and the IMPACT World Championship! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/jQ2N70crHd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 21, 2023

– Time Machine opened the show by picking up a win over Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham, and Mike Bailey: