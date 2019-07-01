wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling and AXS Reportedly Negotiating TV Deal
Voice of Wrestling (via Fightful) reports that Impact Wrestling is in negotiations with AXS TV and may be close to finalizing an agreement. However, the deal isn’t done yet and there have been a couple of hang-ups preventing it from closing.
Impact has had some trouble landing a stable network deal over the years after leaving Spike TV. They moved from Destination America to Pop TV to Pursuit (and Twitch). Pursuit has given them its own share of headaches, with various problems including airing the wrong episode one week and displaying the wrong content listings for the program.
AXS currently airs WOW Women of Wrestling (which features Impact Wrestling stars Tessa Blanchard and Kiera Hogan) and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Even if AXS acquires Impact, don’t expect a crossover with NJPW. According to Fightful, it’s very unlikely that NJPW will want to work with Impact unless AXS were to acquire the entire promotion. Impact has tried to “repair the broken bridge” and while the gesture was “appreciated” it didn’t change anything.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Claims Chair Shot Error for Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, Addresses WWE Network Counter-Programming Fight for the Fallen, If Fans Can Expect Edgier Content on TNT
- Ric Flair On Rumors He Was Supposed to Be at Double or Nothing, Cody Smashing Triple H’s Throne
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Sable Appearing On WCW Nitro While Under Contract to WWE in 1999
- Backstage Update on Why WWE Is Bringing in Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Concern Over AEW and Declining Numbers, Vince McMahon Knows Something Is Wrong