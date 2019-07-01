Impact Wrestling and AXS Reportedly Negotiating TV Deal

Voice of Wrestling (via Fightful) reports that Impact Wrestling is in negotiations with AXS TV and may be close to finalizing an agreement. However, the deal isn’t done yet and there have been a couple of hang-ups preventing it from closing.

Impact has had some trouble landing a stable network deal over the years after leaving Spike TV. They moved from Destination America to Pop TV to Pursuit (and Twitch). Pursuit has given them its own share of headaches, with various problems including airing the wrong episode one week and displaying the wrong content listings for the program.

AXS currently airs WOW Women of Wrestling (which features Impact Wrestling stars Tessa Blanchard and Kiera Hogan) and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Even if AXS acquires Impact, don’t expect a crossover with NJPW. According to Fightful, it’s very unlikely that NJPW will want to work with Impact unless AXS were to acquire the entire promotion. Impact has tried to “repair the broken bridge” and while the gesture was “appreciated” it didn’t change anything.