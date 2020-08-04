Impact Wrestling Reveals Two-Week Emergence Special for AXS TV, First Title Match Announced

– Impact Wrestling has announced a two-week TV special, Emergence, that will be broadcast on AXS TV on Tuesday, August 18 and August 25. The specials will showcase personal rivalries and titles will be defended.

First up, new Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title against the former champion, Jordynne Grace, in a rematch from Slammiversary 2020. Their Knockouts title match will take place on August 25. You can see the full announcement below.

Emergence Two-Week Special Takes Over AXS TV On Tuesday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 25, IMPACT Wrestling’s Emergence takes over AXS TV for a two-week special event. Personal rivalries will be settled and championships will be on the line. Speaking of championships, it has been announced that Deonna Purrazzo will defend her newly-won Knockouts Title against former champ, Jordynne Grace. This highly-anticipated rematch will main event Emergence Night Two.