Impact Wrestling Emergence Night 2 Preview: Purrazzo vs. Grace Ironman Knockouts Title Match

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Emergence Knockouts Ironman Title Match

– Impact Wrestling presents Night 2 of Emergence. The show airs tonight on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

30-Minute Ironman Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
Impact World Title Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. TBA
* Why EC3 stole the TNA Heavyweight Title
* More Wrestle House
* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack

Impact released the following preview vide for tonight’s show, which you can see below:

