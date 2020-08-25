wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Emergence Night 2 Preview: Purrazzo vs. Grace Ironman Knockouts Title Match
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling presents Night 2 of Emergence. The show airs tonight on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* 30-Minute Ironman Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
* Impact World Title Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. TBA
* Why EC3 stole the TNA Heavyweight Title
* More Wrestle House
* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack
Impact released the following preview vide for tonight’s show, which you can see below:
