Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando

Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:

IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action: The 2-Night New Year’s Revolution

Championship Matches Will Be Held Both Nights In Orlando, January 20-21

IMPACT Wrestling presents back-to-back nights of action-packed pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, January 20-21 – both nights originating from Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida.

IMPACT television trucks will be in Orlando to capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

IMPACT Wrestling has a long, rich history in the City of Orlando, as Universal Studios was the company’s home from 2004 to 2018. IMPACT was last at the Osceola Heritage Park in May 2022.

All of the IMPACT stars will be in Orlando for the January 20-21 shows, including Josh Alexander, Bully Ray, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Heath, Rhino, Moose, Trey Miguel, Black Taurus, Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo, among others.

Gail Kim & Steve Maclin will be in Orlando on Tuesday & Wednesday, January 17-18 to speak with the media about IMPACT Wrestling and the New Year’s Revolution

GAIL KIM

Gail Kim is one of the most decorated, accomplished pro wrestlers of all-time. She is a record 7-time Knockouts World Champion who has held the title for a combined record 711 days. She was the first-ever IMPACT Knockouts World Champion and the first female inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame, and she won the WWE Women’s Championship in her first WWE match. Retired from in-ring action, Gail works in a prominent front-office job for IMPACT. She is married to celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

STEVE MACLIN

Steve made his pro wrestling debut in 2013 and spent about 7 years wrestling for WWE before joining IMPACT Wrestling in June 2021. Maclin served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps with 2nd Battalion 8th Marines from 2007-2011. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in the infantry as an 0331 Machine Gunner. Maclin had tours to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011. Away from the ring, Maclin enjoys comic books, video games, his 3 dogs and spending time with his wife, fellow wrestler Deonna Purrazzo. Maclin also is finishing his bachelor’s degree online in psychology with a focus on mental health.

Tickets for the IMPACT shows in Orlando: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/2724080