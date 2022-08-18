wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers
– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that the KUSHIDA and The Motor City Machines will now collectively be called Time Machine moving forward.
– Impact also revealed the following Series 4 Micro-Brawlers are now available at Shop Impact:
Pre-order signed and unsigned Series 4 Micro-Brawlers now on https://t.co/m7Utfv7Wis!
Here: https://t.co/Jd2JfQN7RB#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/qvbqPRuiQX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 18, 2022
