wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: The Rascalz Say Goodbye To Impact Wrestling, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact, Turning Point Now Available For Free

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 11-17-20 Rascalz

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling was the final night for the Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz), who all said their goodbyes on social media. It’s believed the three are headed to WWE.

– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode:

– Impact Wrestling has made their entire Turning Point 2020 event available on Youtube for free. You can find our full report of the special here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Rascalz, Turning Point, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading