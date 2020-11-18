Impact Wrestling News: The Rascalz Say Goodbye To Impact Wrestling, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact, Turning Point Now Available For Free

– Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling was the final night for the Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz), who all said their goodbyes on social media. It’s believed the three are headed to WWE.

Thank you everyone 🙏🏼😢 https://t.co/6koFUkFwLr — PowerSlide Prince 👑 (@TheTreyMiguel) November 18, 2020

– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode:

– Impact Wrestling has made their entire Turning Point 2020 event available on Youtube for free. You can find our full report of the special here.