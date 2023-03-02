wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Trey Miguel vs. PCO, Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste
– Impact Wrestling is back tonight with a full lineup of programming on AXS TV and more. Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV features X-Division Champion Trey Miguel facing PCO. Also, Shane Maste makes his Impact debut against Mike Bailey.
Also, a new episode of Before The Impact debuts at 7:15 pm EST on Impact! Plus, YouTube, and Facebook featuring Heath & Rhino vs. Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve). IMPACT! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST. Also, a new episode of Impact in 60 debuts later on at 2:00 am, featuring The Briscoes. Here’s the full Impact Wrestling lineup:
* BTI: Decay vs. Heath & Rhino
* Trey Miguel vs. PCO
* Kenny King vs. Kevin Knight
* Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste
* The fallout from No Surrender
* Who is the new No. 1 contender for the Impact World Title?
TONIGHT at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
Full preview: https://t.co/XnEsELFYFo pic.twitter.com/NmiijWnbPC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg On the Possibility of One More Match, Praises Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman
- Sonya Deville Arrested in February for Alleged Firearm Possession
- Jimmy Korderas on WWE Missing Opportunity With Trish Stratus
- Dax Harwood Shares His Response to Beth Phoenix & Edge Using The Shatter Machine At Elimination Chamber