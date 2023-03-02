– Impact Wrestling is back tonight with a full lineup of programming on AXS TV and more. Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV features X-Division Champion Trey Miguel facing PCO. Also, Shane Maste makes his Impact debut against Mike Bailey.

Also, a new episode of Before The Impact debuts at 7:15 pm EST on Impact! Plus, YouTube, and Facebook featuring Heath & Rhino vs. Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve). IMPACT! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST. Also, a new episode of Impact in 60 debuts later on at 2:00 am, featuring The Briscoes. Here’s the full Impact Wrestling lineup:

* BTI: Decay vs. Heath & Rhino

* Trey Miguel vs. PCO

* Kenny King vs. Kevin Knight

* Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

* The fallout from No Surrender

* Who is the new No. 1 contender for the Impact World Title?