First Matches Announced for This Week’s Impact on AXS TV, Note on This Week’s Impact in 60
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed the following matchups for this Thursday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV broadcast:
* Trey Miguel vs. PCO
* Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste (Haste makes his Impact debut)
This THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @TheTreyMiguel vs @PCOisNotHuman #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/1d3AzNL3ty
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 27, 2023
This THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @ShaneTMDK vs @SpeedballBailey #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/6vkOH1NdLC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 27, 2023
– Additionally, this week’s episode of Impact in 60 is airing at 2:00 am EST on the early morning of Friday, March 3. This week’s episode will feature The Best of The Briscoes. Next week’s episode will feature The Bullet Club (h/t PWInsider).
