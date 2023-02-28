– Impact Wrestling has confirmed the following matchups for this Thursday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV broadcast:

* Trey Miguel vs. PCO

* Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste (Haste makes his Impact debut)

– Additionally, this week’s episode of Impact in 60 is airing at 2:00 am EST on the early morning of Friday, March 3. This week’s episode will feature The Best of The Briscoes. Next week’s episode will feature The Bullet Club (h/t PWInsider).