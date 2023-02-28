wrestling

First Matches Announced for This Week’s Impact on AXS TV, Note on This Week’s Impact in 60

February 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 3-02-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed the following matchups for this Thursday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV broadcast:

* Trey Miguel vs. PCO
* Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste (Haste makes his Impact debut)

– Additionally, this week’s episode of Impact in 60 is airing at 2:00 am EST on the early morning of Friday, March 3. This week’s episode will feature The Best of The Briscoes. Next week’s episode will feature The Bullet Club (h/t PWInsider).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact in 60, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading