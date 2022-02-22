wrestling / News
Independent Wrestlers Competing On This Week’s Wipeout On TBS
February 21, 2022 | Posted by
Two independent wrestlers are set to compete on this week’s episode of TBS’ Wipeout. PWInsider reports that Ruby Raze, who has competed for the likes of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and Impact Wrestling, will be on the show. Tito Escondido, who uses the ring name of Bad Dude Tito, will also compete.
The show airs tomorrow evening at 9 PM ET on TBS. John Cena and Nicole Byer host the show.
More Trending Stories
- Sw3rve the Realest On Possible Hit Row Reunion, Says He’s Focused On Himself
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump
- Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms