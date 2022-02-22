Independent Wrestlers Competing On This Week’s Wipeout On TBS

Two independent wrestlers are set to compete on this week’s episode of TBS’ Wipeout. PWInsider reports that Ruby Raze, who has competed for the likes of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and Impact Wrestling, will be on the show. Tito Escondido, who uses the ring name of Bad Dude Tito, will also compete.

The show airs tomorrow evening at 9 PM ET on TBS. John Cena and Nicole Byer host the show.