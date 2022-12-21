Indy Wrestler To Appear In VH-1 Holiday Movie Tonight

Independent wrestler Mike Verna is set to appear in tonight’s new VH-1 holiday film. As PWInsider notes, Verna is set to appear in Fuhgeddabout Christmas which airs tonight on the cable network.

The film, which you can see the trailer for below, is described as follows:

Justina Valentine hosts a Christmas dinner that brings together her wild Italian American family, her friends and her boyfriend, all while a reality show camera crew captures everything.

Verna has not competed in the ring since April following a car accident. He has competed for Northeast Wrestling and appeared on several episodes of AEW Dark.