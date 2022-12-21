wrestling / News
Indy Wrestler To Appear In VH-1 Holiday Movie Tonight
December 21, 2022 | Posted by
Independent wrestler Mike Verna is set to appear in tonight’s new VH-1 holiday film. As PWInsider notes, Verna is set to appear in Fuhgeddabout Christmas which airs tonight on the cable network.
The film, which you can see the trailer for below, is described as follows:
Justina Valentine hosts a Christmas dinner that brings together her wild Italian American family, her friends and her boyfriend, all while a reality show camera crew captures everything.
Verna has not competed in the ring since April following a car accident. He has competed for Northeast Wrestling and appeared on several episodes of AEW Dark.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Weighs In On MJF Winning AEW World Title, What He Respects About William Regal
- Bruce Prichard On Chris Jericho Reinventing Himself In 2007, Carlito Not Reaching Full Potential
- Matt Hardy Gives An Update On Jeff Hardy’s Status and Health
- Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab